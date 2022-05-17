P — Austin Keefer (North East)

P — Gannon Williams (Bo Manor)

INF — Ethan Flaugher (North East)

INF — Robbie Burris (Bo Manor)

INF — Luis Romero (Elkton)

INF — Kyle Polaski (Bo Manor)

INF — Mason Salisbury (Perryville)

OF — Daniel Tserkis (Perryville)

OF — Nathan England (North East)

OF — Tyler Loston (Bo Manor)

UT — Jacob Whiteman (North East)

MVP — Jacob Whiteman (North East)

COY — Ray Polaski (Bo Manor)

