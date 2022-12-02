Player of the Year
Rylee Lenz
Bohemia Manor, Senior, Middle Hitter
A truly dominant force for the Eagles and in the county. A four-year varsity starter that ended her senior season with a team-high 297 kills to go along with 37 aces. A defensive presence in front of the net with 80 blocks to go alongside 189 digs. Recorded 43 total kills in Bohemia Manor’s Class 1A East Regional Playoff games against Perryville and Patterson Mill.
Coach of the Year
Chris Spencer, Tome
Coached the Titans to a record of 17-2 during the fall 2022 season and captured the MIL Championship. Improved upon a 10-win 2021 season, adding seven more victories to the win column in 2022. Defeated Tri-State Christian in straight sets 3-0 after falling to the Crusaders 3-2 in the MIL Championships a year prior.
Virginia Coker
North East, Senior, Middle Hitter
Finished the year as a vital piece for the Indians offense. Led North East in kills with 67 and was tied for second on the team in service aces with 37. Totaled 8 assists on the year. Added 22 blocks and 11 digs on defense for North East.
Grace Bradfield
Tome, Sophomore, Outside Hitter
One of two game-changing outside hitters for the Titans. Started in 55 sets for Tome while working on the outside. Finished the year with a team-high 162 kills and added 39 service aces. Recorded the second most digs for Tome, finishing the year with 77 digs. Added 3 blocks in front of the net.
Katy Bullerman
Tome, Junior, Outside Hitter
Accompanied Grace Bradfield as a one-two punch on the outside for the Titans. Recorded 141 kills for Tome in her junior year and finished with a team-best 57 aces. Added 67 digs and a trio of blocks on defense. Played in 57 sets and was a key member in Tome’s MIL Championship victory.
Baylie Thomas
Tri-State Christian, Junior, Defensive Specialist
A junior with the ability to contribute on offense and defense for Tri-State. Led the Crusaders in multiple offensive categories, including kills (80), aces (55) and serve attempts (196). Scored 135 points of Tri-State’s 613 points, the most individual points among any player. Led the Crusaders on defense with 166 digs. A promising player and has another year left with Tri-State.
Liv Carrillo
Tome, Senior, Setter
A vital part of setting up teammates on the Titans offense. Finished her final year at Tome with 490 assists in 61 sets played. Added 81 service aces and 68 kills on offense for Tome. Pivotal on defense and led the Titans in digs with 98.
Julia Holmes
Bohemia Manor, Senior, Libero
A three-year starter at libero, Holmes served as the face of the Eagles defense. Finished the season with a team-best 278 digs, including eight digs in the regional finals against Patterson Mill. Added 11 kills and 24 aces on offense for Bohemia Manor.
Honorable Mention
Reagan Lenz, Bohemia Manor
Sophia Camphausen, Elkton
Rachel Mullins, North East
Neelie Grauer, Rising Sun
Emily Burchett, Perryville
Etta Harris, Tri-State
Hope Pfadt, Tri-State
