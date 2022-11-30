Coach of the Year
Seth Grimes, North East
Led North East to second place finish at County match with a score of 583. Coached Noah Wallace to second-straight individual state championship, while competing as one of two Cecil teams in the UCBAC’s Chesapeake Division. Guided Indians to a third-place team finish of 350 at the District 7 State Qualifier.
Player of the Year
Noah Wallace, Junior, North East
Followed his sophomore year state title win with another individual state title championship. Successfully defended his Class 2A/1A crown with a two-under-par during the two-day state match, including a four-under-par 67 on the second day of competition. Earned second-straight District 7 individual victory with a 71. Repeated as county champion with a 69. Averaged a 35.3 per nine holes throughout the fall.
Karina Serio, Junior, Tome
Served as the highest-scoring golfer for the Titans and owned the second best average per nine holes in Cecil County. Finished the year averaging a 40 per nine. Shot an 88 at the County Championships and finished as the top female golfer and sixth among all competitors. The top female golfer in Cecil County.
Tyler Hogue, Senior, Rising Sun
Qualified for the MPSSAA State Championships alongside Noah Wallace. Advanced past the first day of the state match with a 79. Finished with a two-day score of 166, good for 25th place in Class 2A/1A. Made the state qualifying cut at the District 7 State Qualifier with a team-low 80. Shot an 82 at the County Championships, helping the Tigers earn the team county title. Averaged a 41.5 per nine holes.
Lucas Kilgore, Freshman, Rising Sun
Promising freshman who showcased his potential in the final match of the season. Served as the top golfer for Rising Sun at the County Championships with a 77, good for second place individually. Shot a 94 at the District 7 State Qualifier, helping the Tigers snag a fifth place team finish. Ended the season with a nine hole average of 43.5.
Wyatt Cudmore, Freshman, North East
Another promising freshman from another Chesapeake Division school. Cudmore proves to be a key addition for the Indians over the next three years. Shot an 84 at the District 7 State Qualifier, the third best score among Cecil County golfers. Shot a 41 at the Chesapeake Division Championships. Season best score stands at a 39 and averaged a 43.5 per nine holes.
Ben Adams, Junior, Rising Sun
Averaged a 44.7 throughout his junior season after competing in amateur tournaments prior to the start of the year. Shot an 87 at the District 7 State Qualifier, the second best score on the Tigers behind Tyler Hogue. Will look to be one of the key seniors for Rising Sun next fall.
Honorable Mention
Brandon Kristovich, North East
Braden Paris, Bohemia Manor
Jake Eckman, Rising Sun
Andrew Kidd, Perryville
Jared Eldreth, Perryville
The Cecil Whig's boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball All-County lists will be released on Dec. 2.
