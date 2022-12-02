Player of the Year
Sarah Murrell,
Perryville, Junior, Forward
Finished the season with the most goals and assists for Perryville. Ended the year with 12 goals and 16 assists. Served as a leader for Perryville and was recognized by opposing teams as a scoring threat. Scored the only goal for the Panthers in their state semifinal appearance. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division honors.
Coach of the Year
John Myers, Perryville
Led Perryville to an undefeated regular season record of 12-0 and a top-seed for the Panthers in the Class 1A East Regional Playoffs. Captured a 1A Regional Championship in a 3-0 win over Bohemia Manor. Earned the top-seed in the 1A State Playoffs with a 14-0 record through regional play. Only loss came in the state semifinals against UCBAC foe Fallston, the eventual 1A State Champion.
Allyson Miklas
North East, Senior, Forward
Showcased her offensive ability during her senior year with the Indians. Led North East in scoring with 14 goals on the season on over 50 shot attempts. Added a pair of assists to her stat column. Earned 2nd Team All-Susquehanna Division honors.
Cameron Mink
Rising Sun, Sophomore, Forward
A sophomore that plays the position like a senior. Mink finished the year with a team-best 10 goals and is a scoring threat in any part of the opposing team’s defensive third. Totaled 5 assists in her sophomore season. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division honors.
Hallie Stansfield
Bohemia Manor, Freshman, Forward
Despite missing three games due to injury, Stansfield excelled as a goal-scorer for the Eagles. Finished the season with 10 goals and 2 assists for Bohemia Manor. A knack for the back of the net with a thrill for attacking opposing defenders one-on-one. Earned 2nd Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Addie Sample
Bohemia Manor, Junior, Midfielder
Possessed the ability to create chances and score goals on offense for the Eagles. Finished the season with a team-high in goals and assists, finding the back of the net 10 times and setting up her teammates with nine assists. Excelled at controlling the middle of the field. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division honors.
Laynee Eyman
Rising Sun, Senior, Midfielder
A leader who facilitated the Rising Sun offense and kept the Tigers defense composed all season. Finished her senior campaign with six goals and a team-high nine assists. Possessed the ability to make her teammates better with her high soccer IQ. Plans to play soccer at the University of Delaware next season. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division Honors.
Katy Hammer
North East, Junior, Midfielder
Split time as a midfielder and forward during her junior season. Brought a positive energy on offense at either spot, finishing with 8 goals on the season. Showcased her ability to distribute the ball with 8 assists. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division Honors.
Brooklynn Myers
Perryville, Junior, Midfielder
Dependable on both sides of the ball for Perryville. Ended the season with six goals, including four in the Panthers’ regional playoff games against Kent County and Bohemia Manor. Tasked with marking the opposing team’s best midfielder or forward throughout the season. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna Division honors.
Saylor Bare
North East, Senior, Defender
A staple of the North East backline in the fall. Served as a leader of the Indians’ defense and a leader of the team, being named a team captain. Finished the season with contributions on offense, scoring 3 goals in her senior season. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Hailey Myers
Perryville, Junior, Defender
Started at center back for Perryville. A member of the Panthers back line that gave up less than a goal per game throughout the fall. Finished the season with 3 goals and 6 assists and is not afraid of helping on the offensive attack. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Katelyn Lacey
Rising Sun, Junior, Defender
The heart of the Rising Sun defense, Lacey controlled the Tigers back line. Possessed the ability to make sound defensive decisions. Recorded an assist during her junior year with Sun. Earned 1st Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Sarah Holmes
Bohemia Manor, Freshman, Defender
Served as the center defender for the Eagles. Knowledgeable on when to win a ball or drop back on defense. Skilled at winning balls in the air and played a roll in organizing the Eagles’ back line. Finished the season with one goal and two assists for Bo Manor. Earned 2nd Team All-Susquehanna honors.
Sarah Cantrell
Perryville, Sophomore, Goalkeeper
Finished her season with 13 goals allowed and gave up no more than two goals per contest. Finished the year with five clean sheets, including shutouts of Kent County and Bohemia Manor in the regional playoffs. A promising young goalkeeper for a young Panthers team. Earned 2nd Team All-Susquehanna.
Honorable Mention
Hailey Celeste, Rising Sun
Briana Poullard, Bohemia Manor
Kamryn Marcinkevich, Perryville
Paige Mackie, Rising Sun
Ashleigh Peace, North East
Elianna Teigland, Elkton
Abby Cocco, North East
Cassidy Shelley, Elkton
Abigail Wishart, Rising Sun
LeeAnn Pugh, Elkton
