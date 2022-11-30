Coach of the Year
Clem Vaughan, Rising Sun
Led the Tigers to a 6-4 record, a year removed from a 3-7 season in 2021. Coached Rising Sun to a first-round bye and a home playoff game in the Class 2A/1A Regional Playoffs. Fell short of the Class 2A/1A State Playoffs by one game in a 27-19 loss at the hands of Elkton. Oversaw an explosive offense that averaged just under 30 points per game and was anchored by a strong offensive line and the dual threat play of quarterback Gannon Russell.
Offensive Player of the Year
Gannon Russell
Rising Sun, Senior, QB
Hands down the heart and soul of Rising Sun’s offensive scheme. Tallied over 2,000 yards of total offense on the ground and through the air. Finished the year with 1,687 rushing yards on 256 carries and 27 touchdowns. Added another five touchdowns in the passing game.
Ethen Gunter
Perryville, Junior, RB
A powerful runner for the Panthers and led the Perryville offensive attack. Averaged over 100 yards rushing per game and ended the season eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark with 1,213 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Added another six receptions for 88 yards and a receiving touchdown in the passing game.
Sam Ehrhart
Rising Sun, Senior, RB
Complimented Rising Sun’s rushing game as serviceable back. Finished the season with 540 yards and 101 carries and three rushing touchdowns. Totaled 236 receiving yards and three receiving scores. Served as the main return man for the Tigers and found paydirt once on special teams with an 83-yard kick return touchdown.
Isaiah Huffstutler
Elkton, Senior, WR
Served as a leader and team captain for the Golden Elks. Veteran presence among the Elkton receiving core and number one target for the Golden Elks. Finished the season with 467 receiving yards on 29 catches and six touchdowns. Kicked off his senior campaign with a three touchdown, 120-yard game against Rising Sun.
D.J. Piner
Elkton, Sophomore, WR
Had a break out season during his sophomore year with the Golden Elks. A talented and gifted receiver who served as a main piece in the Elkton offense. Finished the season with 455 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions.
Evan England
North East, Junior, WR
Totaled over 300 yards of total offense for North East. Finished with 15 receptions for 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Added another 108 yards and a touchdown in the rushing game. Took on a role in the return game for the Indians and finished with 205 total return yards.
Zyan Williams
Elkton, Senior, OL
Anchored the Elkton offensive line as a lineman with experience on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. Did his job to keep Elkton quarterback Eli Latshaw standing upright, not allowing a sack during the 2022 season.
Jake Berg
Perryville, Junior, OL
Served as a member of the interior line to create holes for 1,000-yard rusher Ethen Gunter. Played offensive guard throughout the fall. Finished with 20 pancakes by season’s end.
T.J. Adams
Perryville, Senior, OL
Worked alongside Jake Berg in the Perryville offense at the center spot. Helped clear the way for Ethen Gunter and served as an anchor for the offensive line in a run-heavy Panthers offense.
John Stanley
Rising Sun, Senior, OL
Served as a pulling guard in Rising Sun’s Wing-T offense to make holes for Gannon Russell, Sam Ehrhart and Rising Sun’s versatile running attack. An athletic guard that played physical, tough football on Sun’s trap and down plays.
Nate Blankenship
Rising Sun, Junior, OL
Served as a tackle in the Rising Sun Wing-T offense. Sealed the edge and was a punishing blocker for the Tigers high-powered rushing game.
Zach Ayers
Perryville, Senior, ATH
A crucial weapon in the Perryville offense with the ability to hurt opponents in both the rushing and passing attack. Finished the year with 821 total yards of offense. Ended the year with 10 offensive touchdowns, including six rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns. Added another touchdown on defense with an interception return. Served as a defensive back in the Perryville secondary with 60 total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two interceptions. Dynamic return man with three kickoffs returned for touchdowns on 349 kickoff return yards. Finished with 1,253 total yards and scored 141 points.
Honorable Mention
Angel Granado, Bohemia Manor
Raheam Hart, North East
Marcus Rivera, North East
Preston Emerson, Bohemia Manor
Caleb Travers, Elkton
Ayden Mears, Elkton
The Cecil Whig's boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball All-County lists will be released on Dec. 2.
