Defensive Player of the Year
Jake Koehler
Bohemia Manor, Senior, DB
Leader of the secondary and Eagles defense that held teams to 14 points or less in six games. Ball-hawking safety that finished the year with eight interceptions. Second amongst Bohemia Manor defenders in solo tackles with 52 and second most in total tackles with 57. Successfully broke up four passes, forced one fumble and blocked two field goals.
Jason Krejci
Rising Sun, Senior, DL
Versatile lineman along the Tigers defensive front with the ability to play on the edge and in the middle. Led Rising Sun in sacks with eight, including a five sack performance against Perryville. Finished the regular season with 40 tackles, averaging over three per contest.
Cy McCall
Perryville, Junior, DL
Promising junior on an experienced Perryville defensive front. Finished the year with 34 total tackles and three tackles for a loss. Got to the quarterback three times and forced two fumbles. Stepped up to become a clear leader along the Perryville defensive line and on the Panthers defense.
Josh Zatalava
Rising Sun, Senior, DL
Another experienced lineman with experience on the edge and clogging the middle for Rising Sun. Ended the regular season with 30 tackles and tied for second among sacks for the Tigers with five sacks. Played a pivotal role on a fourth down stop against Fallston in a one-point, 29-28 win over the Cougars.
Jaden Nichols
Elkton, Senior, DL
An experienced, top talent along the Golden Elks front. Played in all 12 games for the Golden Elks and ended the year with 52 tackles. Consistently pushed offenses in the opposite direction, recording 25 tackles for a loss. Sacked opposing quarterbacks five times to go along with 18 quarterback hurries. Forced two turnovers on the year with one forced fumble and one interception return for a touchdown.
Adam Douglas
Elkton, Sophomore, LB
Broke-out in his first year at the linebacker spot for the Golden Elks. Led Elkton in tackles, finishing his sophomore campaign with 105. Recorded nine tackles for a loss and forced a pair of fumbles. Tallied two sacks on the year. A promising piece for the Golden Elks over the next two seasons.
Eddie Marsilli
Rising Sun, Senior, LB
Was all over the field for the Tigers defense, leading Rising Sun defenders in tackles with 65 and averaged over 7 tackles a game. Got after opposing quarterbacks as well, with a total of five sacks in his senior year. Forced one fumble, while returning another for a touchdown. Blocked a punt for a touchdown on special teams.
John Kilby
Perryville, Senior, LB
A veteran amongst the Perryville defense that allowed opposing offenses to 21 points per game. Finished the season with 70 total tackles, averaging close to six per game, along with four tackles for a loss. Recorded a sack, interception and forced fumble in his senior season with the Panthers.
Sydney Phillips
Perryville, Senior, LB
Another senior linebacker for the Panthers with a nose for finding the opposing offense. Finished the year with 56 solo tackles in 10 games. Got into the opposing offense’s back field with 9.5 tackles for a loss. Forced two fumbles in his final year with Perryville.
R.J. Boyd
North East, Senior, LB
A tackling machine for the Indians, leading North East in total tackles with 108 on the season. Finished the year with 14 tackles for a loss, which was second best amongst North East defenders. Showed a knack for turnovers, forcing two fumbles, while recovering four more.
Josh Thomas
Rising Sun, Senior, DB
Served as the captain of the Tigers secondary and showed it with is play. A ball-hawking safety that recorded 4 interceptions on the year. As captain, ensured teammates were in the right positions and the back side was in the correct alignment.
Deaven Jones
Bohemia Manor, Senior, DB
A defensive back with the ability to rotate in at linebacker for the Eagles. Finished the year with 50 total tackles, third most on the team to go alongside 7 tackles for a loss. Hauled in two interceptions, tied for second amongst the Eagles. Broke up two passes and tallied a sack in his senior year for Bo Manor.
Kyle “Sauce” Jackson
Elkton, Junior, DB
Tied for first amongst Elkton defensive backs in interceptions with 3 picks. Ended his junior campaign with 50 tackles and eight pass break-ups. A game changing player for the Golden Elks, highlighted by Jackson’s pick-six against Rising Sun in the second round of the regional playoffs to help the Golden Elks reach the 2A/1A State Quarterfinals.
Zach Ayers
Perryville Senior, K
As consistent as consistent can get at the kicker spot. Finished the year going 9-of-11 on field goal attempts with a season long of 45 yards. Converted 30 of his 32 Point After Attempts throughout the year.
Hugean Greer
Elkton, Sophomore, P
Served as Elkton’s main punter along with his duties as a defensive back on the Elkton defense. Averaged 41 yards per punt throughout the season and was a key piece of the Golden Elks special teams unit.
Honorable Mention
Tyler Opsahl, North East
Kameron Schank, North East
Ayden Frost, Bohemia Manor
Mason Testerman, Rising Sun
Matt Nichols, Bohemia Manor
Jayden Byard, Perryville
Kyle Huth, Perryville
Patrick Rosenberger, Rising Sun
Nick Stevens, North East
The Cecil Whig's boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball All-County lists will be released on Dec. 2.
