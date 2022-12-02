Player of the Year
Kelsey Jennings
North East, Senior, Midfielder
A crucial piece of the North East offense with the ability to pass and score for the Indians. Has a knack for finding open teammates and distributes the ball well. Finished the season with 9 goals and 4 assists, while starting in every game for North East. Served on the Indians’ offensive corner team, 7v7 overtime team and 1v1 overtime unit. Helped the Indians advance to their second-straight Class 1A State Playoff appearance.
Coach of the Year
Caitlan Gartland, Bohemia Manor
Coached Bohemia Manor to an 8-5-1 record and hosted its second-straight Class 1A North Regional Championship game. Fell short of the State Playoffs by one game in a 1-0 loss against North East. Developed a young squad, which entered the season with six of Bo Manor’s 15 players never having played field hockey. Saw her team record a shutout in each of Bo Manor’s eight wins. Beat a Chesapeake Division opponent for the first time in Gartland’s tenure with the Eagles.
Katie Callaghan
Rising Sun, Sophomore, Forward
A dual sport athlete for Rising Sun’s cross country and field hockey team. Finished the season with 9 goals, a team-high for the Tigers. Played in all 12 games for Rising Sun, while splitting time between multiple sports. Scored a go-ahead goal for Rising Sun in a county matchup with eventual Regional Champion North East.
Madison Usher
Bohemia Manor, Senior, Forward
A prolific goal scorer for the Eagles, finishing the year with 16 goals and leading Bo Manor in that category. Three of her 16 scores served as game-winning goals. Recorded a career-high five goals in an 11-0 win over Aberdeen on Sept. 14. The heart of the Eagles’ offensive line with an ability to maneuver between opposing defenses. Totaled three assists. Started in all 14 games during her senior year.
Peyton Givens
Perryville, Junior, Forward
Served as the leading goal scorer for the Panthers with 11 goals. Possessed the ability to shoot from any angle and outrun opposing defenses. A key player in Perryville’s 7-3 regular season record and top-seed in the Class 1A North Regional Playoffs. Ended the year with one assist.
Brin Khanjar
North East, Senior, Forward
Played a large part in the Indians offense that averaged over two goals a game. A shifty forward with the ability to put quick shots on net. Finished the season with 14 goals and six assists, including one game-winning goal. Served as a member of North East offensive and defensive teams on corners, while also serving as a member of North East’s 1v1 and 7v7 overtime units.
Katie Scott
Bohemia Manor, Senior, Midfielder
A two sport athlete for the Eagles in the fall, serving as a scoring runner for Bohemia Manor’s cross country team and a starting midfielder for the Eagles. A smart and quick midfielder with a presence on both the offensive and defensive ends. Played in all 14 games for the Eagles, despite splitting time between two sports. Ended her final season of field hockey with 2 goals, 5 assists and one defensive save.
Jaylin Rouselle
Perryville, Junior, Midfielder
Joined the Panthers field hockey team and played her first season with Perryville. A solid midfielder for the Panthers with crafty stick skills. Served as a major part of the Perryville offensive unit on corners and finished her first year as a Panther with five assists.
Aliza Compher
Tome, Senior, Midfielder
A center midfielder who controlled the field for the Titans. Finished as a top scoring option for Tome, finishing the year with 8 goals, to go along with 8 assists. Excelled at creating her own scoring chances, as seven of her eight goals came unassisted.
AnnMarie Davenport
Elkton, Senior, Defender
A key player and leader for the Golden Elks during her senior campaign. Served as the main defensive force for Elkton and finished the season with 13 defensive saves and one goal in 10 games for the Golden Elks. Took on the role of a team captain and helped teammates move across the field.
Jillian Gallano
Perryville, Sophomore, Defender
A promising young defender with the ability to transition the ball from defense to offense. Ended her sophomore season with 4 defensive saves, to go alongside a pair of goals and a pair of assists. Served as a dangerous shooting threat on Perryville corners.
Lizzy Lynn
Bohemia Manor, Senior, Defender
An experienced defender for the Eagles that served as a wall on the Bohemia Manor defense. Key piece in Bo Manor shutting out all its opponents in the month of October. Finished the season with four defensive saves, three of which came in the Regional Finals. Contributed to the Eagles offense with three goals and one assist.
Tess Keatley
North East, Senior, Goalie
The rock of the North East defense. Allowed 15 goals and started in every game for the Indians. Faced 94 shots, stopping 79 for a save percentage of 84%. Played lights out in the Regional Finals, pitching a shutout in North East’s 1-0 victory. An excellent communicator and assists her teammates with figuring out all the correct marks.
Honorable Mention
Mallory Loveless, North East
Madeline Kyle, Elkton
Rileigh Mantheil, Perryville
Hannah Tucker, Bohemia Manor
Ava Stephens, Rising Sun
Kendall Hurm, Rising Sun
Lacey Eller, Elkton
Katie Goodwin, North East
Aly Strusowski, Bohemia Manor
Lawerencia Jennings, Perryville
Anna Callaghan, Rising Sun
