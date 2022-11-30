Girls Runner of the Year
Leanna Rogers, Sophomore, North East
Ended her impressive first season of cross country with a 9th place finish (21:30.43) in the Class 2A State Championships. Captured 1st place finishes at the Susquehanna Divisional Championships (20:14.60), Cecil County Championships (20:24.86) and the White Clay Creek Classic sophomore race (20:52.6). Placed 3rd at the UCBAC Championships (19:29.74). Was undefeated against county competition throughout the fall.
Skylar Pizzulli, Sophomore, Bohemia Manor
Served as one of the Eagles’ top runners throughout the fall season. Finished with top three places in six meets, including the Susquehanna Division Championships (21:22.40), County Championships (22:14.86) and Class 1A East Regional Championships (20:49.90). Recorded a 13th place performance at the UCBAC Championships (20:54.58). Ended her sophomore season at the 1A State Championships with a 25:03.69.
Katie Scott, Senior, Bohemia Manor
A talented dual sport athlete in field hockey and on the cross country course. Ended the season with top five finishes at the Class 1A East Regionals (20:51.80) and County Championships (23:13.48). Placed 16th at the UCBAC Championships (21:04.35) and served as the Eagles’ lead runner at the 1A State Championships with a 10th place finish of 22:25.89.
Mattea Marra, Junior, Elkton
Served as the lead runner for the Golden Elks. Finished in the top 10 at the Susquehanna Division Championships (24:20.20) and County Championships (24:03.30). Snagged 27th place twice at The Bull Run Invitational (24:58.1) and Class 2A East Regional Championships (23:04.00). Ended the year in 35th place at the UCBAC Championships with a 22:57.57, a season best.
Emily Wishart, Senior, Rising Sun
Individual state meet qualifier for the Tigers. Girls runner-up at the County Championships (22:00.00). Secured 5th place at the 2A East Regional Championships (20:26.50) and 7th place at the Chesapeake Division Championships (19:55.70). Placed 11th at the UCBAC Championships (20:40.05). Placed 38th in the Class 2A State Championships (23:41.14).
Katie Callaghan, Sophomore, Rising Sun
Member of the Rising Sun field hockey team and the Tigers Cross Country squad. Qualified for the state meet as an individual, despite splitting time between sports. Impressive finishes at the Class 2A East Regional Championships and 2A State Championships. Placed 7th at regionals with a 20:48.70. Secured a top 25 medal at the state meet with a 22.58.85.
Kaitlin Perry, Senior, Rising Sun
Member of the Tigers team that qualified for the state meet. Finished in 6th place at the County Championships (23:29.38). Finished with three top-30 performances at the Class 2A East Regional Championships (22:46.50), UCBAC Championships (22:26.29) and the Chesapeake Division Championships (22:36.40). Placed 60th at the 2A State Championships with a 25:01.82.
Boys Runner of the Year
John Ferry, Senior, Rising Sun
Ended his time as a Tiger with a plethora of top finishes and times for Rising Sun. Placed 16th at the Class 2A State Championships with a time of 17:56.98. Finished in the top 10 of eight races, including a 1st place victory at the County Championships (18:04.25), 3rd place finish at the 2A East Regional Championships (16:54.30), 5th place result at the UCBAC Championships (16:45.21) and 7th place finish at the Chesapeake Division Championships (16:34.70). Finished the year with the fastest three mile and 5,000-meter time among county runners.
Evan Wakefield, Junior, Bohemia Manor
The top boys runner for the Eagles with six top 10 finishes throughout the season. Placed 1st at Susquehanna Division Championship (17:36.50), 2nd at the County Championships (18:07.52), and 3rd at the Class 1A East Regional Championships (17:08.90). Finished in the top 15 with a 12th place finish at the UCBAC Championships (17:19.94) and 14th place finish (18:40.71) in the 1A State Championships. Placed the highest among all Cecil County competitors at the state meet.
Daniel Katz, Junior, North East
Qualified for the state meet as an individual in his first season running with the Indians. Ran sub-20 at the Class 2A State Championships with a time of 19:58.92. Earned three notable top-five finishes, including 2nd place at the Susquehanna Division Championships (18:13.00), 3rd at the County Championships (18:41.75) and 5th at the 2A East Regional Championships (17:14.00).
Aidan McCullough, Senior, North East
An individual state qualifier for the Indians with three notable top 10 performances during the fall. Finished in 55th place at the Class 2A State Championships with a 19:35.16. Placed 3rd at the Susquehanna Division Championships (18:14.90), 4th at the County Championships (18:43.42) and 7th at the 2A East Regionals (17:23.50).
Michael Young, Senior, Perryville
Represented Perryville High School as an individual qualifier at the Class 1A State Championships. Dropped 30 seconds off his state meet time from a year ago, finishing in 29th place with a 19:19.36. Placed 5th at the County Championships (19:04.90) and the Susquehanna Division Championships (18:31.40). Earned a top 10 finish at the 1A East Regional Championships (17:48.40). Ends his cross country career as a two-year Panthers XC athlete.
Ethan Dell, Junior, Bohemia Manor
Recorded six top-five performances with a 4th place finish at the Susquehanna Division Championships (18:30.30), 6th place finish at the County Championships (19:16.80) and a first place win in a tri-meet between C. Milton Wright and Edgewood. Placed in the top 15 at the Class 1A East Regional Championships (18:05.90) and was a member of the Bohemia Manor boys team to place 6th at the 1A State Championships. Ran a 19:51.39 at the state meet and finished in 39th place.
John Conley, Junior, Bohemia Manor
Improved throughout his junior season as a key runner for the Eagles in their 6th place Class 1A State Championships finish. Served as the second Eagle to cross the finish line at the Class 1A State Championships with a 33rd place finish (19:35.78). Snagged a pair of top 15 finishes at the County Championships (20:48.77) and 1A East Regional Championships (18:14.90).
Coach of the Year
Jill McKay, Rising Sun
Coached Rising Sun’s boys and girls cross country teams to its second-straight 2A State Championship appearance with the boys placing 12th and the girls grabbing 11th place. Helped a total of six Rising Sun runners hit the individual qualifying mark for the state meet. Both Tigers teams captured 1st place at the County Championships and 3rd place at the 2A East Regional Championships.
Honorable Mention
Niklas Haraldsson, Rising Sun
Leighton Dell, Bohemia Manor
Matt McKay, Rising Sun
Savannah Lacey, Rising Sun
Amanda Callaghan, Rising Sun
The Cecil Whig's boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball All-County lists will be released on Dec. 2.
