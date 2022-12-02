Player of the Year
Beckham Aiman
Rising Sun, Senior, Midfielder
A highly-experienced soccer player on the pitch, Aiman ended his final season of high school with 8 goals, second on the team behind fellow All-County selection Dylan Pietuszka. Had a knack for finding his teammates and finished the year with a team-high 12 assists. A two-way player who can work up the field on offense and serve as a wall on defense. Was the heart and soul of the Tigers, helping Rising Sun earn the county sweep in boys soccer.
Coach of the Year
Chris Tome, Perryville
Guided the Panthers to their first state semifinals appearance since 1989. Led Perryville to an 8-2-1 regular season record and the top-seed in the Class 1A East Regional Playoffs. Helped the Panthers bounce back from a rough ending in 2021, after suffering a Regional Semifinals loss to St. Michaels. Defeated St. Michaels in the Regional Championship 4-1 this season. Fell one game short of a Class 1A State Championship appearance in a 1-0 loss to Brunswick, the eventual state champion. Started the season 7-0.
Dylan Pietuszka
Rising Sun, Senior, Forward
A prolific scorer, Pietuszka finished the regular season with 13 goals and scored both of Rising Sun’s goals in its Class 2A State Semifinals loss to Harford Tech. Finished the season with 15 goals. Added 5 assists to go along with his team-high mark in scoring.
Corey O’Connell
North East, Senior, Forward
A Constant scoring threat for North East, O’Connell ended his senior season tied for the top-mark in scoring for the Indians with seven goals. A top facilitator for the Indians, O’Connell was second in assists on the Indians with eight assists. Possessed the ability to move and score the ball with both his feet and his head.
Ethan Griffiths
Tome, Junior, Forward
Another high-volume scorer, Griffiths finished the season with 16 goals scored for the Titans. Owns the ability to beat his defender at any time. Possesses a high soccer IQ, allowing him to distribute the ball to his teammates. Showcased this with his 7 assists on the year. Played in 14 games for Tome.
Dylan Sayer
Perryville, Sophomore, Midfielder
Despite missing a large part of the regular season due to injury, Sayer left his mark when it mattered most. Played in three regular season contests and in all four Panthers playoff games. Still finished the year with a team-high 13 goals and 7 assists. Recorded a hat trick in Perryville’s Regional Championship win over St. Michaels.
Darwin Berger
North East, Senior, Midfielder
The driving force of the Indians throughout the 2022 season. Finished the season with a team-high 10 assists. Added 5 goals, second-best on the team for the Indians. Possessed the ability to make game-changing plays throughout the year for North East.
Grant Morris
North East, Junior, Midfielder
Another top goal-scorer for North East, Morris matched Corey O’Connell with 7 goals of his own. A weapon for North East on offense, while also possessing an ability to play on the defensive side.
Ty Stiffler
Perryville, Senior, Defender
A rock in the Perryville back line and served as a true leader throughout the year for the Panthers. Used his track and field speed to prevent any opponent from getting around him. A member of the Panthers defense that on average allowed one goal per game. Finished his final season at Perryville with 1 goal, 2 assists and a state semifinal appearance.
Tyler Burkowski
Rising Sun, Senior, Defender
One of two members of the Rising Sun back line to earn All-County. Served as a captain for the Tigers with an ability to defend well and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Finished the year with 3 goals and 4 assists. A key piece of the Rising Sun defense that gave up less than 2 goals per contest.
Landon Reese
Rising Sun, Senior, Defender
Another team captain on the Tigers back line. Started for a unit that gave up just one goal to county opponents during its completion of the county sweep. Owns the ability to capitalize on offense for Rising Sun as Reese finished the year with 4 goals and a pair of assists.
Paytn Hulbert
Perryville, Sophomore, Defender
A consistent defender for the Panthers. Owned a strong ability to communicate with his teammates and played a big part in Perryville’s 7 recorded shutouts. Excelled at winning balls in the air. Finished the season with 6 goals and 3 assists.
Finnegan Tome
Perryville, Junior, Goalkeeper
Excelled during his first season in net for Perryville. Allowed 15 goals in 16 total games for the Panthers. Recorded 7 clean sheets, including a 6-0 shutout in the opening round of the Class 1A East Regional Playoffs. Made critical late saves in Perryville’s 4-3 1A State Quarterfinals win over Pocomoke. Finished the year with 93 saves in net. Added 2 goals and 1 assist when out of the net for Perryville.
Honorable Mentions
Jacob Titter, Bohemia Manor
Gary Slagle, Tri-State Christian
Logan Shaw, Perryville
Connor Burkhardt, Rising Sun
Anthony Thompson, Perryville
Hayden Brooks, Rising Sun
Evan Michalak, Elkton
Alex Tidalan, North East
Micah Leins, Tri-State Christian
Ryan Steimer, Bohemia Manor
Drew Eichmann, Tri-State Christian
Gavin Hawley, North East
Braiden Bolz, Rising Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.