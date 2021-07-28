Player of the Year
Ben Roberts, Perryville - Perryville's leading attackman tallied a conference-leading 52 goals, 21 assists and 12 ground balls as he led Perryville to a Class 1A State Semifinal appearance.
Attackmen
Sam Ehrhart, Rising Sun – Ehrhart netted 36 goals while assisting on 22 others. Also won 36 ground balls and recorded a 99% back up percentage
Vinny Muscella, Perryville – Muscella helped lead Perryville's barnburner offense with his 34 goals, 11 assists and 23 ground balls over the course of the season.
Brandon Tolbert, North East – The senior buried 26 goals and notched 14 assists as he led North East's offense through early season struggles to a successful back-half of the season.
Midfielder
Jacob Rodgers, Elkton – The junior midfielder kept Elkton steady with his 26 goals and 10 assists over the season.
Cade Eyman, Rising Sun – Eyman did the dirty work for Rising Sun as he recovered 44 ground balls to go along with his 25 goals and 3 assists.
Evan Miller, Perryville – Despite playing in only 5 games due to a season-ending injury to his hand, Miller maintained a blistering 4.0 goals/game pace as he tallied 20 goals while healthy.
Long Stick Midfielder
Brett Moore, Rising Sun - Recorded 1 assist and 40 ground balls while playing lockdown defense on the opposing attackmen. Only 2 goals were recorded against him all season.
Defensemen
Tyson Caprinolo, Elkton – The junior defender spent some time up the field as he recorded 1 goal and 6 assists to go along with countless deflections and ground ball recoveries.
Austin Jacob, Rising Sun – Anchoring Rising Sun's defense, Jacob tallied 1 goal and 40 ground balls as he covered the best attackmen on each opponent, locking them down.
James Lewis, Perryville – Perryville's defensemen compiled 33 ground balls over the course of the season as he kept pressure off Perryville's goal.
Goalkeeper
Hunter Kennedy, Rising Sun - Kennedy kept the doors locked and the windows shut as he compiled an impressive 76 saves and a 72% Save Percentage.
Face Off Specialist
Luke Shires, Rising Sun - Rising Sun's face off specialist's 86% face off win percentage was a force to be reckoned with. Shires also notched 6 goals, 5 assists and 60 ground balls.
Coach of the Year
Doug Savick, Perryville - Led Perryville to a 10-4 record, including an appearance in the 1A State Semifinal game. Had 4 players named to the All-County team.
All-County Honorable Mention
Kyle Abosch, Elkton
Aiden Flieschenhacker, North East
Dan Hickling, Perryville
James Lewis, Perryville
Carson Omasta, Rising Sun
Tyler Page, Tome Academy
Lance Richardson, North East
Gannon Russell, Rising Sun
Adin Scheiner, Tome Academy
Ben Smith, Rising Sun
Mike Upton, North East
Kurt Vaughn, Perryville
Robbie Wishart, Rising Sun
