Co-Players of the Year
Gwen Alberding and Aallyha Rordiquez, Perryville | 1A State Champion — Girls’ Doubles
All-County
Nathan Decru, Rising Sun — Boys’ Singles — record-11 wins 2 losses
Andrew DeStefano, Elkton — Mixed Doubles | 1st Team — Susquehanna Division, 8-0 mixed doubles record
Kelsey Meis, Bohemia Manor – Girls’ Singles
Colin Desrosiers, Elkton — Boys Singles
Kate Hammer, North East — Mixed Doubles
Greg Kosinksi, North East – Mixed Doubles
Maddie Moore, Elkton – Mixed Doubles | 1st Team — Susquehanna Division, 8-0 record
Sarah Jones, North East – Girls’ doubles
Logan Martin, North East – Boys’ Singles
Josie Scramlin, Perryville – Girls’ Singles
Coach of the Year
Chris Hadjis, North East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.