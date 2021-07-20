Players of the year - Gwen Alberding and Aaliyah Rodriguez.jpg

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — ALBERDING AND RORDIQUEZ, PERRYVILLE

Co-Players of the Year

Gwen Alberding and Aallyha Rordiquez, Perryville | 1A State Champion — Girls’ Doubles

All-County

Nathan Decru, Rising Sun — Boys’ Singles — record-11 wins 2 losses

Andrew DeStefano, Elkton — Mixed Doubles | 1st Team — Susquehanna Division, 8-0 mixed doubles record

Kelsey Meis, Bohemia Manor – Girls’ Singles

Colin Desrosiers, Elkton — Boys Singles

Kate Hammer, North East — Mixed Doubles

Greg Kosinksi, North East – Mixed Doubles

Maddie Moore, Elkton – Mixed Doubles | 1st Team — Susquehanna Division, 8-0 record

Sarah Jones, North East – Girls’ doubles

Logan Martin, North East – Boys’ Singles

Josie Scramlin, Perryville – Girls’ Singles

Coach of the Year

Chris Hadjis, North East

