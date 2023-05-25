North East High School senior Ava Abbott (front center) poses with her family and North East cheerleading coach Tori Gibson (left) Wednesday after signing to compete in acrobatics and tumbling for Felician University.
North East High School senior Kalila Pace (front center) poses with her family on Wednesday after signing to play softball for Salem University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Blaydon Blake (front center) poses with his coaches Wednesday after signing to play football and to wrestle for St. Andrews University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Ethan Workman (front center) poses with his family after signing to play football for Stevenson University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Saylor Bare poses with her family on Wednesday after signing to play basketball and soccer for Harford Community College.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Summer Mencer (front center) poses with her family Wednesday after signing to play soccer for Harford Community College.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Darwin Berger (front center) smiles Wednesday after signing to play soccer for Bloomsburg University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Katelyn Goodwin signs Wednesday to play field hockey for Alvernia University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Kelsey Jennings (front center) poses with her family on Wednesday after signing to play field hockey for Alvernia University.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Demetrius Anthony Jr. (front center) poses with family members Wednesday after signing to play football at Bonneville Football Academy.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
North East High School senior Rachel Mullins signs Wednesday to play volleyball for Cecil College.
