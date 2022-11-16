Hosting a game day party at home or tailgating with friends at the stadium this fall? Level up your menu with an air-fried chicken sandwich that’s bursting with woodfire flavor made on the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill.
What makes the recipe unique? Perdue chicken breast strips are breaded, then air-fried and wood-smoked at the same time, which results in a crispy bite and just a hint of smoke flavor. Build the sandwich in dagwood-style layers of veggies and chicken, each dressed with a drizzle of classic honey and mustard-based sauce. One bite of this beyond-basic party sandwich and guests will be back for more!
Prep: 10 minutes
Preheat: Approx. 8-10 minutes
Total Cook Time: 40 minutes
Makes: 6-8 Servings
INGREDIENTS
Fried Chicken:
1.2 pounds Perdue pre-cut chicken breast strips
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups buttermilk
½ cup cornstarch
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Nonstick cooking spray
Carolina Gold Sauce
1 cup yellow mustard
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Kosher salt, as desired
Ground black pepper, as desired
TOPPINGS (optional)
Burger buns
Looseleaf lettuce
Tomato slices
DIRECTIONS
1. Plug thermometer into the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill. To install the grill grate, position it flat on top of the heating element and gently press down until it sits into place. Place Air Crisp Basket on grill grate, then close the hood.
2. While holding the smoke box lid open, use the pellet scoop to pour pellets into the smoke box until filled to the top. Then close the smoke box lid.
3. Turn dial to AIR CRISP. Press WOODFIRE FLAVOR. Set temperature to 360°F, then select PRESET. To set the thermometer, use the right arrows to select CHIX. Select START/STOP to begin preheating (preheating will take approx. 8-10 minutes).
4. In a medium bowl, add all seasonings, buttermilk, salt, and pepper and whisk to combine. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper.
5. Dip Perdue chicken strips into buttermilk, then place into the seasoned breadcrumbs. Press each chicken strip into the breadcrumbs for optimal sticking. Liberally spray each strip of coated chicken with the cooking spray. Insert thermometer horizontally in the center of the thickest part of the largest chicken strip.
6. When unit beeps to signify it has preheated and ADD FOOD is displayed, open hood and place chicken pieces in basket. Close hood to begin cooking. After 20 minutes, open hood and with silicone-tipped tongs, flip the chicken strips. Close hood to continue cooking.
7. When cooking is complete, open hood, remove fried chicken from basket and set aside.
8. To make the sauce, combine all sauce ingredients in a small bowl.
9. To assemble the sandwich, top a bottom bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, a drizzle of sauce, fried chicken, and more sauce if desired. Then close the sandwich and enjoy warm.
To make this sensational party sandwich, stock up on tender, juicy farm-raised chicken from Perduefarms.com and place your order for the brand-new Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill from Ninjakitchen.com. This 7-in-1 outdoor grill, smoker, and air fryer gives you the versatility to whip up all your game day favorites fast and easily. Electrically powered and perfect for the tailgate – no charcoal, no propane, no hassle.
