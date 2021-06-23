CALVERT COUNTY — When he first became aware of an alligator lurking in his Calvert County neighborhood, William Adams, once he made sure he was out of danger, did some research. Then he took action.
Adams, a Chesapeake Ranch Estates resident, told Southern Maryland News after he was rowing in a small pond and “saw an alligator face looking at my leg,” he knew he had to do something. As he saw it, the creature — non-indigenous to the Mid-Atlantic and more at home in the Deep South — posed a threat to humans, especially children, and domestic animals.
“It’s not supposed to be in our neighborhood,” said Adams, who found out after spotting the gator that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources had tried to trap it in response to previous sightings.
Adams said he wasn’t aware of the previous sighting or efforts at the time of his encounter, so he figured he could do the job himself.
Since he’s a viewer of the History Channel program “Swamp People,” Adams was able to implement some of the reality show’s strategy.
He went on Amazon and purchased shark hooks. He baited the hooks with raw chicken breasts. Sometime during the overnight hours of Sunday, the 7-foot alligator took the bait and was trapped.
Adams used a crossbow to slay the large reptile.
“This is a residential area so I couldn’t shoot guns,” Adams explained.
After he and his teenage son posed for several photos with the dead gator, Adams harvested the meat. He tried some of the alligator for his Father’s Day dinner.
“It was really great,” he said of the gator meat, which he believes he and his family have enough of to last through the summer.
Reaction to Adams’ “swamp” adventure has been understandably amazing, with regional television stations sending camera crews to Lusby to document the occurrence.
On social media there has been some speculation as to whether Adams will, or should, face punitive measures.
While Maryland law forbids or restricts the killing of protected wildlife — including snakes and bears — Lt. Donald Mackall of the Natural Resources Police told Southern Maryland News that alligators do not fall under the state’s statutes.
“Maryland Natural Resources Police are still consulting with allied agencies, local and federal, on this matter,” DNR spokesman Gregg Bortz stated. “There have been occasional rumors of alligators in the Calvert County area previously but none could be confirmed by DNR. We have had alligators or other non-native crocodilians show up in the wild in Maryland in the past. Occasionally people who have illegally kept pet alligators release them into the wild.”
“I followed all the rules,” said Adams, like a man who just out-grinned a gator.
