Over 52 years after his death in the Vietnam War, David Russell’s name is still kept alive by family and cohorts who remember his service.
Donald Russell, who has tried to research as much about his fallen brother as possible over the past decade, said this week that he recently celebrated the 52nd annual “David Russell Day,” memorializing his brother’s death on March 17, 1969.
David Russell was killed in combat that day while deployed as a combat photographer, after spending about six months in Vietnam where he captured the war on film. He had picked up photography by taking photos on aircraft carriers while working at Naval Air Station Patuxent River prior to being deployed.
Since the brothers’ father, Dick Russell, died in 2010, Donald Russell has taken on the duty of finding out more about his brother’s service, making connections with a handful who served alongside David Russell.
“Everybody that I’ve spoken with remembered him fondly,” Donald Russell said this week, adding that his brother was known to be easy to talk to. “That didn’t surprise me much,” he said.
After David Russell’s death, he was awarded a bronze medal for valor for rescuing Vietnamese civilians while taking combat photos, leading them through gunfire to safety on friendly lines. That incident happened about three weeks before he died, his brother said.
Also after he died, the Russell Army Relay, a communications relay station in Vietnam, was named in his honor.
Through making connections in his research, Donald Russell recalled a former special forces medic named Hampton Dews reached out to him in 2013, and told him about what led to his brother’s death.
During one of his grandson’s football games that day, Donald Russell said he “just so happened to be sitting in the car, and the phone rang” when Dews, who recently died in Texas in 2020, introduced himself.
“It was just me in the car and him, and he told me what he could tell me,” Donald Russell said.
While he usually took pictures of troops going to and from operations, and not much of the combat, at that time in March, David Russell had been specially assigned to a combat zone at the Nui Coto mountain range with a handful of photographers.
When troops arrived in the dark of night, a sniper in the rocks above “plucked off” a friendly soldier, and David Russell had attempted to take a picture of where the sniper was, with his camera flashing, calling out before he was shot in the chest.
Dews told Donald Russell that he “just wanted” him “to know, he didn’t suffer,” and provided him with photos from the fight at Nui Coto, some of which may have been taken by David Russell.
“I wish that he wasn’t handpicked for that assignment, but knowing David, as I knew him as a teenager, I can understand why they did,” Donald Russell said. “He was very trustworthy, very honorable, very religious. ... I know he did it and he knew he was doing the right thing.”
Around the 50th annual “David Russell Day” in 2019, his other brother, Bob Russell, passed David’s original Asahi Pentax camera on to Donald Russell, who said he is hoping to see what David’s surviving cohorts from the 221st Signal Company, who have an annual get-together, would like to do with it, as it is becoming difficult to make repairs and obtain 35 mm film.
The 50th anniversary of David Russell’s death brought some of those cohorts to St. Mary’s, as well as locals who knew him, including several of David’s friends from his time with the St. Clement’s Shores Yankees baseball team, a favorite pastime he held well before his service where he remained a fan of the New York Yankees and the Washington Senators.
Donald Russell recalled being exhilarated at learning years ago that a local media specialist at Leonardtown Elementary School had been teaching parts of David Russell’s story throughout the years.
Doreen Gantz, who retired in 2014, had been teaching students about the importance of honoring veterans by speaking about David Russell, often wondering if she would ever have a relative of Russell in class.
Eventually, she reached out to Donald Russell after reading a letter he wrote in The Enterprise, later telling the paper “it was very emotional” when they talked, and photographs of the man she taught about “made him a little more real.”
“She had given the same spiel to every fifth grader for years,” Donald Russell said. “She asked every fifth grade class if they knew or were related to David Russell.”
Donald Russell said he was still continuing his quest for information, and most importantly, more people who knew his brother while in the war.
“I’ve just tried to keep his memory alive, as long as I’m alive, and then maybe someone else in the family will take that on,” he said.
