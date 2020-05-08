Commissioners discuss COVID status

The Charles County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss a COVID-19 update in the county — specifically at nursing homes and care facilities — to grant relief and more.
The meeting commenced with the Maryland Department of Health's Dr. Howard Haft giving an update on the status of COVID-19 throughout the community. Haft, who is executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program at MDH, has been appointed to manage the COVID-19 response in the the county.
"Testing will be done for staff [at nursing homes] uniformly across the state," Haft said. "Daily checks will be done by a nurse practitioner or physician."
He said that cooperation by the facilities is required.
"On a regular basis, notifications will be made to staff, residents, and representative of those residents," Haft said. "Weekly updates on new outbreaks will be done. On a daily basis, there will be a report on staffing. The governor has appointed compliance officers at nursing facilities."
Haft explained that testing will begin to take place "across the state" at nursing facilities.
Haft also provided statistics on individuals who tested positive in the county, as of Tuesday. "In Charles County, 488 are from 18 to 64 [years of age] and 153 are over 65. That represents about 2.5% of the state's cases," Haft said.
He added that 139 of those cases required hospitalization and that there have been 47 deaths from those cases. "Sixty percent in white individuals and 40% in African Americans. It is a ratio that is upside down," he said.
"All of our nursing facilities report at least weekly to staff, residents and representatives about the COVID-19 status," Haft said. "All nursing facilities in the county do use video conferencing on demand."
He explained that all residents were required to be tested at nursing facilities, and the testing was completed last weekend. "The results are not all back yet. At Sagepoint, there were 69 positive, 11 negative and six pending."
He said the only other result from this weekend was from Genesis in Waldorf. "There was 60 negative and 35 still pending, no positives there at this point," he said. "We plan to test all staff this week."
Haft explained there are 107 total hospital beds at Charles County Regional Medical Center with 31 beds available. He said there are currently 24 COVID-19 patients in beds at the medical center.
"The governor has issued a roadmap to recovery," Haft said. "That roadmap includes, to begin with, assuring that the state has adequate testing capacity."
He said the state is in the process of moving forward to "more normal life," and as more data comes in from other facilities, the website tracker will continue to be updated to provide the most relevant information on the subject.
"I think for the most part, Charles County is at a plateau both in cases and deaths," Haft said. "In many ways, particularly in those highly vulnerable areas, we will see that that is progressively better over time."
He explained that the nursing facilities and the first responders are doing "everything they can" and leading with the best intentions and letting science move us forward are the main objectives.
Michelle Lilly, director of the Department of Emergency Services, said "regularly scheduled coordination meetings" are hosted for response partners to keep a close eye on the statistics.
"We have been adding additional statistics that break down the ages of positive cases, the number of positive cases and statistics for the detention center," Lilly said. "We have also added a chart ... to help determine when Governor Larry Hogan will begin the process for reopening."
She explained that the community support to the first responders has been incredible. "We have received about 1,800 cloth face masks and yesterday we received 147 Tupperware microwave soup bowls with soup for the first responders."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.