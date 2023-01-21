Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art presents 'Anyang: China’s Ancient City of Kings'

Pictured from left, a ritual wine pouring vessel (gong) with masks (taotie), dragons and real animals, Anyang or middle Yangzi region, ca. 1100 B.C., bronze, gift of Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer; a ritual wine-pouring vessel (gong) with masks (taotie) and dragons, middle or late Anyang period, ca. 1100 B.C., bronze, Gift of Arthur M. Sackler; and a ritual wine-pouring vessel (gong) with masks (taotie), dragons and real animals, middle Anyang period, ca. 1150–1100 B.C., bronze, purchase Charles Lang Freer Endowment.

 National Museum of Asian Art photo

The National Museum of Asian Art is presenting “Anyang: China’s Ancient City of Kings,” the first major exhibition in the United States dedicated to Anyang, the capital of ancient China’s Shang dynasty (occupied ca. 1250 B.C.–ca. 1050 B.C.), the source of China’s earliest surviving written records, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Chinese archaeology.

