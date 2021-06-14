OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Air Show returns to the peninsula this Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.
The show is scheduled to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, A-10 Thunderbolt II, the SOCOM Para-Commandos, Geico Skytypers, Mike Wiskus, C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy.
The 14th annual edition of the OC Air Show returns over the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy an encore broadcast of Saturday’s performances with the ability to fast forward to your favorites with AirDotShow Livestream.
Tickets purchased for the Flight Line Club, Sand Boxes and Drop Zone in 2020 will be honored at the 2021 event. Sunday tickets for the VIP Penthouse and VIP Skybox will also be honored due to the cancellation for weather.
More information on the show can be found at ocairshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.