Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
A Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit will run noon to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 2, at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Vintage toys, dolls, trains and more. Museum admission applies. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be be open daily noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022, and from noon to 7 p.m. on First Fridays. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The event is closed Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 24-25. Masks are required within the buildings and non-vaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear masks outside. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Advance timed tickets required. Admission is $10-$12, free for members and ages 2 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert County Historical Society’s Linden House will host a Winter Solstice Celebration 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 60 Church St. in Prince Frederick. There will be a bonfire, poetry, readings, songs and light snacks and beverages. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Stories and a take-away craft while supplies last. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer members 20% off in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum and the museum store will close 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Winter Birds of the Chesapeake 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Use a bird watching kit, play a bird migration game and create a bird feeder, while supplies last. For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Chesapeake Oysters 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The program will showcase “Rock E. Feller,” the museum’s giant oyster model and oystering boats in the museum. Make a toy skipjack while supplies last. For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Blizzards and Bones 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. At the close of the Miocene Epoch, regional waters began to cool as the world entered a new age. Discover which animals adapted to these changes and which faced. Practice excavating a fossil while supplies last. For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Stories and a take-away craft while supplies last. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will be open for members only and the museum store will be open 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for members only 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31.Make a party mask, confetti popper, refreshments, dancing with Bubbles the otter and a confetti blast.
Calvert Marine Museum will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day but will reopen 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Diane Daly 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Daly has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Chrysalis 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. The band features Jody Marshall on hammered dulcimer and piano and Jim Queen on fiddle and guitar,. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Claude Bourbon 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. The guitarist is known for his blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
