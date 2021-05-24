ANNAPOLIS — Honest Lee Soul, formerly known as Brother’s Keeper, is performing two shows on Saturday, May 29, at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis — an all-ages show at 4 p.m. and a 21-and-up show at 8 p.m.
“So what kind of music do you play?” is probably the most commonly asked question of Cullen DeChant and Rahsaan “Wordslave” Eldridge. The usual response is a rock-paper-scissors retort of “who’s turn is it?” between the co-founding members of Honest Lee Soul.
The band was formed in 2017 in Annapolis, and has enjoyed success playing throughout the DMV area. With roots in soul, blues funk, hip-hop, gospel, and rock, they are ever expanding their sound and reach. They released their self-titled project as Brother’s Keeper in 2018, and are set to release their follow up One Life in 2021.
In addition to an eclectic sound, HLS is a versatile ensemble capable of performing as a duo for more intimate settings, or bringing a full band experience. Whatever the configuration, the goal is the same; Make ‘em feel something. Make ‘em move.
So to answer the question “what kind of music do you play?” their answer is simply put “good music, for a good time!”
Tickets for the shows are $25 and available at ramsheadonstage.com.
