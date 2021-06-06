When she was a small child, Dana Chapman would always stage skits for family and friends. The pay wasn’t great — nothing, actually — but it lit the fuse for her to pursue a career in acting.
“I just kind of immersed myself in it and loved it,” said Chapman, who graduated from Chopticon High School in 2002. “There wasn’t anything else I wanted to do. It was just singing and acting and being on stage.”
Chapman recently hit the big screen in “Ghost Light,” which was released Jan. 26.
The Gabriel Saint-directed psychological thriller is about an opportunist and liar who puts on a play at a theater to impress an actress, but becomes obsessed with the theater’s murderous’ past.
“I looked over the script and said, ‘Yeah I want to do this,’” Chapman said of the film, which was written by Saint and Derrick Denicola. “I’ve worked with [Denicola] before so anytime he wants to bring me on a project I know it will be something fun, something interesting.”
Chapman plays the role of the cautious, yet supportive roommate Franny.
“She just has this presence on set and is very optimistic and enthusiastic,” Denicola said. “She came in, and this speaks to what a professional she is, she just had a child [15 months earlier] and she’s a new mother coming in on time and putting up with an independent film crew and then just knocking every scene out of the park.”
In one scene, Franny climbs up a fire escape ladder in the dead of night to talk her friend down from the roof.
“That was a little nerve-wracking for sure because it was up so high,” Chapman said. “But once you got up there you forgot about [everything else] because the views of L.A. are always breath-taking.”
Chapman, who grew up watching horror films with her father, said her favorite scenes take place in the theater “because that’s where the fun stuff happens, that’s where the gore happens.”
Besides performing for friends and family, Chapman’s acting chops received another boost years later when she was in Port Tobacco Players’ 1920s-based musical “Lady, Be Good.”
“That was the one [role] where I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing this,’” she said.
In 2006, a few hours after graduating from Temple University, she and her then-boyfriend Rian Chab piled into her 2000 Lexus with $500, a plastic bin of clothes and a couple of gas cards and made their way to Los Angeles using MapQuest printouts so she could do an internship in the industry.
Over the years, she’s landed commercials for Ford, Nissan, Sears, Marriott Hotels and McDonalds. She was Kelly Clarkson’s double in 2017’s “Never Again” music video and starred in the Old Dominion video for “Break Up With Him.” She’s also done two stints on the “Young and the Restless;” she portrayed Delia, and in the other, her character Rachel was killed in a bathtub.
“It’s all pretend,” said Chapman, who wore a flesh-colored suit in the scene, “and there’s all these people all around you a few feet away so you never feel alone or scared.”
But there have also been some lean years.
When Rian returned to L.A. six months later, the couple slept on a mattress on the floor for a year because they couldn’t afford a bed frame.
“I feel like that’s my greatest accomplishment,” she said, “looking at what [Rian and I] had to where we are now.”
Chapman has also had to work regular jobs as a bartender and cocktail waitress, and even worked at the House of Blues for eight years.
“It’s taken me a long time to establish myself and there’s been a lot of lulls and ups and downs and a lot of tears,” she said, “but there’s a lot of great things that have happened so I think the greatest thing I can say is that I’ve made it as a working actor.”
Chapman and Chab — a La Plata High School graduate and professional golf trainer — have a 2½-year-old son, Locker.
While she’s made a mark in the L.A. film scene, she said every day is a struggle.
“Oh my gosh, I’m still getting rejected every day and I cry about it,” she said. “It’s like every day, every week you’re constantly interviewing every time.”
Chapman and her creative writing partner Tommy Germanovich are about to start recording a podcast on a series they produced called “Soon or Never,” a comedy featuring a group of struggling actors in a support group. Many of the stories were culled from the duo’s real-life experiences.
Chapman and Germanovich are also currently writing a movie script on a yet-to-be-titled dramedy.
“Ghost Light” is available on www.tubitv.com. To watch “Soon or Never” go to www.youtube.com/channel/UC83XfRlGrgsUSbhoarago5A.
