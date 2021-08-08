Cooper Hewitt's lab launches prototypes to experience collection

The Interaction Lab at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has announced the launch of seven prototypes commissioned under the Activating Smithsonian Open Access program. The selected teams each received $10,000 to create new digital interactions and innovative tools that enable play and discovery with 2D and 3D digitized assets from the Smithsonian’s Open Access collections. The teams retain ownership of the intellectual property developed from the program.
Made possible by Verizon 5G Labs, the Activating Smithsonian Open Access program fosters a new approach to activating museum collections by expanding access to deep engagement for people of many abilities and interests worldwide and supporting creative technology teams in the process.
“It’s been incredibly exciting to support this diverse group of creators in designing experimental platforms and experiences so that audiences worldwide can play, learn and discover with Open Access collections,” said Rachel Ginsberg, director of the Interaction Lab. “This program gets right to the heart of the Interaction lab’s mission—to introduce new ways of thinking and working that push at the boundaries of museum engagement and transform our collective approach to designing museum experiences to better reflect the communities we serve.”
“The global pandemic highlighted the importance of using technology to find new ways for students, parents and teachers to engage with educational content,” said Sanyogita Shamsunder, vice president of product strategy, innovation & operations at Verizon. “We’re thrilled to sponsor the Activating Smithsonian Open Access program and see all of the innovative, immersive and interactive experiences the participants have developed. We look forward to our collaboration with the Smithsonian that will support its ‘Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past’ initiative. Over the next five years, Verizon will provide high fidelity scanning of collections and artifacts along with the creation of new digital experiences that bring history and culture to life.”
Smithsonian Open Access remains the largest interdisciplinary source of open-access content among museums and cultural institutions. It features high-resolution 2D and 3D images of collection items, research datasets and collections metadata. All images carry a Creative Commons Zero designation, which waives the Institution’s copyright and permits a greater variety of uses, both commercial and non-commercial, without the need for Smithsonian permission or payment.
The Smithsonian Open Access collections and more creations people have made with this content are available at si.edu/OpenAccess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.