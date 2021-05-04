Sandra Adona-Durham recently published her memoir “From the Gutter to God’s Pulpit,” which recounts a challenging journey of loss, heartbreak, betrayal and redemption.
The Fort Washington resident has four children who are “one of the most significant accomplishments in and of my life” and said they all supported her through her husband’s and their father’s death, which she said “impacted each of our lives differently.”
She published her book through Christian Faith Publishing, whom she learned through a fellow writer at a Christian symposium. The writer asked the book’s title, and before Adona-Durham could get halfway through it, “he stopped me and gave me the name of a publishing company where I should send my manuscript.”
The book is available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been seriously writing for the last three years. It started when the Lord instructed me to write a book and share my life story with others. However, writing has been a lifelong pursuit. I took journalism in high school and was an editor for my high school newspaper.
What inspires you to write?
My life experiences, i.e., trials, tribulations, miracles, and blessings. The ability to share those experiences to inspire and help others inspires me in return.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Absolutely, writing and sharing my story is where I am most comfortable.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I allow God and the Holy Spirit to lead my thoughts. I jot down the messages received and piece them together to form my outline. The story unfolds from there.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Maya Angelou is my favorite author and poet, as she spoke from a deep place in her heart that reaches people from all different walks of life. I felt that she was always genuine and transparent, which is an inspiration to many and has had a significant influence on me.
What are you working on now?
I am currently working on my next book as well as growing my consulting and distribution companies.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I am a mother of four amazing children and also a businesswoman, a woman of God, and a hard worker who experiences everyday life just as everyone else does.
Please include a brief description of your book
“From the Gutter to God’s Pulpit” recounts a challenging journey of loss, heartbreak, betrayal, and redemption. It illustrates how staying anchored in faith was instrumental in overcoming tremendous hardships and heartbreak. The story will inspire others, especially in times such as these, to find hope and strength from living a faith-filled life.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers:
“One of the things that God has shown and truly dealt with me with is forgiveness. If God forgave me for all I have done, displayed, and portrayed, who am I not to forgive others. It’s easy to love and forgive those who have forgiven you. The real test is when you can truly forgive and love those who don’t love you, those who talk about you as well as those who try to demean and demise your character. When you can forgive those people, then you truly know that God is doing work in you, and GOD is up to something great in your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.