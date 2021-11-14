Carole A. Sellman released her newest book, “A Family Reborn” through Amazon on Nov. 9.
The Lexington, S.C, resident married a Charles County resident who lived in Waldorf. During a recent visit to Waldorf, Sellman said the couple “was amazed at how much the area had really grown.”
Sellman said she’s “dedicated to my writing, which has been my lifelong passion.” She added she also has strong Christian beliefs, which she tries to impart in my writing.
The book is available at www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I began writing at five years old. I started one day when I was bored and wanted my mother to read me a story. She was working from home at the time and did not have the time to stop and read. She told me to read my books again. But being five I did not want to do that. She then told me to get a pencil and paper and write a story myself. I have been writing stories and poetry since then.
What inspires you to write?
Mostly what I see, hear, and experience in life. If you listen to the world around you, there is so much going on that there is always something you can write about. I like to take snippets of real life and fictionalize them.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Writing is my fourth career. I was a mother and wife first because I believe those jobs take priority. I was a word processor, then legal secretary and finally a paralegal in Upper Marlboro and Calverton for 30 years. My third career was with the Talbot County Department of Planning and Zoning as an administrative assistant. Now that I have retired I can finally devote more time to writing.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I used to keep a notebook in my purse so I could jot down my story ideas. Now that I do not work, I try to spend my mornings writing and schedule anything else for afternoons. I find I am my most creative in the mornings.
How did you publish your book?
Through the years I have attended many seminars and workshops. One of the things I heard repeated over and over was that no matter how you decided to publish your book, you should have it edited. I was blessed to have met a good editor that I trusted, who is also an author. She was a great help in editing and helping me get it set up.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
I am quite eclectic in my favorite authors. Some of my favorites are Danielle Steele, Robyn Carr, Danielle Stewart, Debbie Macomber, Michele Chynoweth, Cheril Thomas and Steven King. I think I like their writing because it is easy to understand. Some writers fill their work with a lot of words that don’t relate to where the story is going. They sound pretty, and they all mean something, but they don’t really move the story forward. I think they want to be James A. Michener, but you have to have a special skill to write like him. It takes a lot to write the way he did and hold the readers’ attention. I believe I am a very simplistic writer.
What are you working on now?
I am rewriting a novelette I wrote years ago that was set in the 1980s. I was advised to turn it into a novel, and I plan to bring it into the 2020s.
Please include a brief description of your book
Krystal Jones is a single unwed mother with a ruined reputation and a stack of unpaid bills so she takes her infant daughter and returns to her parents’ home to get back on her feet. Franklin Williams is finally senior pastor of his own church, yet his focus is constantly taken away from his ministerial duties by women of the congregation. But the devil has become involved in this situation and has decided to use anyone he can — a parishioner in the church and the baby’s grandparents.
How will this battle of good and evil end? How will it affect the young couple — and this little baby?
Please include an excerpt from the book
After two days of strikeouts in job searching, I decided to tackle Central Avenue, the main business thoroughfare in town. The town of Twyla, Virginia began with a general store, post office, a few homes, and outlying farms.
In the early 1920s when the rest of the world was going through a downfall, Twyla begun to grow and expand, as the Twyla Historical Society liked to state, “brick by brick”. Main Street was lined with almost all of the old 1920s brick businesses and homes-turned-businesses. Thanks to the Society they were all well maintained.
I literally went door to door inquiring about openings. Coming out of the flower shop after submitting another application where I was told yet again, “We don’t currently have any openings,” I heard a familiar female voice calling me. “Krystal, is that you?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.