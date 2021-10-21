In the November 4th 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig an editorial appears that is critical of a county law that pays for sheep that have been killed or injured by dogs in the county. The facts from the article indicate that losses of sheep increased after the law was put into effect and that the taxes collected were not enough to pay out the sheep awards. From the November 4th 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig.
“To-day the Clerk of the County Commissioners publishes a list of sheep awards, or sums due out of the dog tax, for the payment of sheep killed and injured by dogs. This dog market for sheep seems to work but indifferently well. Some of the awards would seem to indicate that the owners had sold out entirely to the dogs. Our experience in sheep raising is, that, a reasonable amount of care will exempt owners of sheep from nearly all depredations by dogs, on their flocks. We fear that the prospect of receiving compensation for sheep killed by dogs, has had, in many instances—especially where flocks are not of the most valuable kinds of stock — a bad effect in protecting the sheep.”
“Some men who own a poor lot of sheep, knowing that a tax is provided for compensation, if they are killed by dogs, we have no doubt are indifferent as to what becomes of the flock, and consequently it is neglected and left unprotected at night, and far away from the house, without bells or any other means of alarm, in case of attack by dogs.
“This dog market for sheep, in our county, has so increased that there are not funds enough in the treasury to meet the demands for slaughtered sheep, and the fund is behind about four years; so that persons owning sheep had better bestow more care upon their flocks than seems to be in vogue generally, as their prospect for receiving anything for sheep injured or killed by the dogs, is “growing small by degrees and beautifully less.”
“The system of attempting to create a fund to compensate owners for loss of sheep, by taxing the dogs, is radically wrong.—The dogs should be taxed—from the New-foundlander down to the most insignificant fice, in the community, but tils proceeds should not be appropriated as a premium for careless farmers, to incite them to greater carelessness. The whole tax arising from the dog law, should go into the school fund, as the law provides the imaginary surplus shall. The only protection to sheep, is care on the part of the owner, and with the requisite attention by farmers, very few sheep would be killed. If a law was created compelling the owners of dogs to pay for sheep killed by their canine stock, it would be a step in the right direction; but a dog tax, to create a general fund, to remunerate careless farmers for the loss of stock, is founded on bad principles. With the fund four years in arrears for the payment of sheep killed by dogs, and the slaughter among the innocent sheep increasing, rather than diminishing, it is clear that the law in time must become in effect a dead letter. It should be amended by the next Legislature, so as to divert the entire tax arising from dogs to the school fund, make the owners of sheep killing dogs responsible by a suit at law to the owner of the lost sheep, and this would induce both dog and sheep owners to exercise more care with their stock. A man who keeps dogs and allows them to prowl about at night, should be held responsible for a nuisance, and on complaint, make it the duty of an officer to abate the nuisance.”
From what I could determine a “fice” dog as mentioned in the editorial would also be considered a “Feist” dog and is a small Terrier variant that would look similar to a Jack Russell Terrier.
