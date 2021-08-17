“Why is this book yelling at me?”
For as long as I can remember, I have generally read more than one book at a time.
Not simultaneously, mind you. It would be difficult to balance two open books in my hands at the same time.
And how would I even read them? Get to the bottom of the second open page of the book in my left hand and then start at the top of the left page of the book in my right hand?
In recent years, I have tried to pull off a different balancing act as I make my way through two books at a time, pairing fiction with nonfiction.
I love a well-plotted novel. I enjoy thrillers that tease out narrative threads and character motives. I love the world-building and shear imagination at work in science fiction and fantasy.
I also love to learn. I love books about historical events, both large scale and small. I enjoy personal stories and more broad historical surveys.
I also will pick up books that could help me look at life in a different way, whether that be books on spirituality and philosophy, about management and business practices, about food and cooking and, unsurprisingly given my profession as a writer and editor, about grammar.
When I first became editor of the Kent County News, I took the office copy of “The Elements of Style” by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White — yes, the E.B. White of “Stuart Little” fame — and read it cover to cover.
“Property of the Kent County News — Return to editor!” a former editor scrawled on the title page.
While that slim volume on writing remains one of the best books I ever read, I can be very particular about those books that broadly fall under the self-help umbrella.
Talking with a friend recently, he brought up how he and his wife were reading a potty training book for their toddler. He told me that the author writes about how 18 months is the sweet spot to get the ball rolling and if you miss that window, well, it only gets more difficult from there.
It sounded to me, and my friend agreed, that the book had a bit of a tone to it. It is a tone I don’t much care for, a tone that is sort of pointing the finger at the reader.
There was a food book I once picked up that had a similar tone. I gave it about 50 pages for the author to calm down. It didn’t happen and the book went back up on the shelf, never to be opened again.
See, here I was, ready to explore a different way of eating and hoping to learn why striking — let’s say for the sake of this discussion — red meat from my diet could be important.
I don’t eat a lot of red meat to begin with, but hey, here I was, giving the author a chance to show me a different way of thinking about food. And he’s, what, just going to yell at me for a couple hundred pages.
Why? Why treat the reader like that? And why expect the reader to stick around to listen to you?
Come on, guy. I showed up. I was ready to learn. I wanted to read what you had to say. And this is how you want to present it to me?
No thank you. I will continue to enjoy the occasional cheeseburger or steak.
Seriously, the author of that one book — neither of which I will name here — really had me steamed.
I have read plenty of books by the likes of Michael Pollen and others about food and food systems and eating better. At no time did I feel like they were lording over me how they are right and everything I was doing was wrong and therefore contributing to the evils of society. And, as a result, I have made changes in some of my eating habits.
But then when I read Anthony Bourdain’s take on the cheeseburger, yes, I’m going to have that.
Daniel Divilio is the editor of the Kent County News. Email him at ddivilio@thekentcountynews.com.
