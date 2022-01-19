Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most.
Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City.
The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head.
"We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
Scott ripped off 17 points in the first half alone as the Eagles led by as much as 12 points. The team also led by 10 points on three different points in the game.
It did not come easy however, as the Indians tied things up in the third quarter and kept coming back with big plays and runs when it appeared to the naked eye that the team had nothing left in the tank.
"I was happy with the effort to start the second half," North East coach Seth Grimes said. "We had to wake up, match the energy they were bringing. THey came out focused and ready, we took a while to match that."
After a basket by Ethan Hassell scored to pull North East within 33-29 with, 4:54 to play, Scott scored six points in the final four minutes to close it out.
"Tonight I just played loose and was ready to go," Scot said. "I kept shooting even when I missed and didn't get down. Eventually, they started falling."
Austin Keefer led North East with 20 points and Hassell added 11 points.
One thing never gets lost when Bohemia Manor faces North East in basketball, the Grimes men love to compete.
"I always love coaching against my dad," Seth said. "We have fun with it, but at the end of the day its about the kids and their hard work."
