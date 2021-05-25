Baseball
5/20
Elkton — 3 | Edgewood — 13
5/21
Bohemia Manor — 12 | Aberdeen — 2
North East — 5 | Havre de Grace — 4
Perryville — 13 | Joppatowne — 0
5/24
Rising Sun — 5 | North East — 7
Lacrosse
Boys
5/20
Elkton — 2 | Rising Sun — 16
Havre de Grace — 9 | Bel Air — 10
5/24
North East — 11 | Elkton — 7
Girls
5/20
Perryville — 12 | Tome Academy — 9
Tennis
5/20
North East — 7 | Perryville — 1
Elkton — 3 | Rising Sun — 5
5/21
Bohemia Manor — 4 | Edgewood — 1
Softball
5/20
Elkton — 19 | C. Milton Wright — 3
5/21
Bohemia Manor — 1 | Patterson Mill — 17
Perryville — 9 | North Harford — 5
North East — 1 | Bel Air — 4
