ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of Education unanimously approved a change to the body’s meeting procedures on Aug. 12, moving meetings from Mondays to Wednesdays.
Before the change, the school board had conducted regular business meetings on the second Monday of each month, beginning in closed session at 5 p.m. and opening the meeting to the public at 6 p.m. The school board also held work sessions at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month as necessary based on the board’s agenda.
With the approved change, regular business meetings will now be held on the second Wednesday of each month, while work sessions will be held as needed on fourth Wednesdays. The times of those meetings have not changed.
The policy will go into effect beginning in September, with the meetings originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and 23 being moved to Sept. 11 and 25, and subsequent months will follow a similar schedule.
The Board of Education will hold its August work session on Aug. 26 — a Monday — as scheduled before the procedural change, according to CCPS spokeswoman Kelly Keeton.
The school board introduced the proposed revisions during its July 8 meeting, where Board of Education President William Malesh said the change was meant to better align the Cecil County Board of Education’s meeting schedule with the schedules of school boards in other Maryland school districts.
“These changes are basically making us consistent with the other counties of the state,” Malesh said. “There are only two counties that do them on Monday. Everybody else does it on Wednesdays.”
Of Maryland’s 24 school districts — including school systems in the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore City — Harford and Kent counties routinely hold school board meetings on Mondays, with other districts holding Monday meetings on occasion.
Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot counties primarily hold meetings on Wednesdays.
However, the majority of the remaining districts hold their school board meetings on Tuesdays, with a handful also holding meetings on Thursdays.
According to Keeton, the policy change will provide school board members more time to prepare for meetings.
“A Wednesday meeting will allow two business days prior to the meeting instead of a meeting occurring on the heels of a weekend,” she said. “This allows for board members to review materials and ask any questions during the week of the meeting instead of over the weekend and also lets us be more readily available to provide any additional information or to make any last-minute changes as needed. It really allows us to be more efficient in our preparation for each meeting.”
Keeton said that CCPS does not anticipate that the schedule change will have any major effect on meeting attendance, which fluctuates from sparse to overflow depending on the night's agenda.
In terms of other county public meetings, the change to Wednesdays means the school board will meet on the same nights as the North East Board of Commissioners. Previously, the school board's meetings overlapped with Chesapeake City's Town Council meetings on Mondays. The only other body to meet on Wednesday nights is the Elkton Board of Commissioners, but it meets the first and third Wednesdays, avoiding an overlap.
The policy was approved after the school board held it for one month to welcome public comments. No comments were received, according to school officials.
