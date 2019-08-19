CHESAPEAKE CITY — More than 80 years after Chesapeake City Elementary School was originally built, county and town officials, school leaders and community members gathered Monday morning to break ground on a new building to house the school.
The original CCES was built in 1936 and was renovated in 1972. Like the current building has done for nearly a century, Superintendent Jeff Lawson said the new building will provide educational opportunities to generations of students going forward.
“This is the kind of thing that’s going ... benefit generations to come,” he said. “The little guys running around here will be our age and this new school will still be here.”
Lawson was pleased to see how various players — from school administrators to county officials to Cecil County’s state delegation in Annapolis — have come together to make the dream of a new CCES a reality.
“We live in a partisan world right now where it’s hard to get people to come into a room and agree on anything, particularly at the state and national level,” he said. “But when you look at what we’re doing here in Cecil County, what we’re doing here in Chesapeake City, it typifies what building an unstoppable team really is … We are able to work together for a single cause. In this instance, that single cause is building a crown jewel for the community.”
Sandwiched between the Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Chesapeake City and the Bohemia Manor middle and high school complex, the new CCES will offer a one-stop educational campus for students south of the C&D Canal.
County Executive Alan McCarthy credited Fire Company President Randy McClennan and Chief Tommy Morris for being instrumental in securing the land on which the new school will sit.
“We are replacing an 80-year-old building that has served us well but is now truly functionally obsolete,” McCarthy said. “Securing the property was the first real big step in the planning process, and putting shovels in the ground this morning will definitely put the new school in motion.”
Meanwhile, Lawson acknowledged the work of his predecessor, former Superintendent D’Ette Devine, who helped advance the CCES project in her time leading the school system.
“It’s important that everybody understands that I didn’t do this,” Lawson said. “Dr. Devine is the one that got the kickoff and the ball rolling, and I’m standing on her shoulders."
The new CCES will be modeled after the new Gilpin Manor Elementary School in Elkton, where students and staff completed their first year in the new building last school year. The construction for the new CCES will be headed by Mullan Contracting Co., the same contractor that oversaw the Gilpin Manor project.
“They are the folks that did just an outstanding job at Gilpin Manor Elementary School,” Lawson said. “They won the bid for Chesapeake City Elementary School, so we very much look forward to coming in under budget and ahead of schedule — no pressure.”
When it opened in 2018, Gilpin Manor was the first school that CCPS had built from scratch in 27 years.
But Cecil County will not have to wait another three decades for the next school to be built, McCarthy said.
“I intend to build a new school every three to four years if at all possible,” he said.
According to Perry Willis, executive director of support services for Cecil County Public Schools, construction is expected to be completed in time for CCES students to walk through the doors of the new building at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
McCarthy said up-to-date schools are a necessary part of providing a quality education to the county’s students.
“I firmly believe that our school system needs newer and improved buildings that facilitate learning and provide the best opportunities for our students to advance academically,” he said. “The new Chesapeake City Elementary School, much like the recently finished Gilpin Manor Elementary School, will be environmentally friendly and a state-of-the-art facility, complete with technology upgrades that will enable our teachers and staff to prepare our children to open their minds and absorb knowledge.”
For County Council President Bob Meffley, who represents the Chesapeake City area, funding construction of new schools is a no-brainer.
“We’re just honored to do this and I’m glad that finally this administration has really taken a foothold and said ‘OK, we’re going to move forward with schools.’ Because how can you put a price on education?” he said. “They say what a school’s going to cost. It doesn’t matter. It’s education. That’s what we’re here for.”
Construction of the new CCES will come with a $2.9 million price tag, but Board of Education President William Malesh said the school will pay for itself.
“Over the years, this building will use about 40% less electricity, energy and fuel than the current building … [The school will be] safer, stronger and it will be returning money to you after awhile,” he said. “All of these things are a way for us to kind of understand that while this is a $29 million investment, it’s cost-effective for us and it’s cost-effective for you."
With over 40 years of elected experience, Board of Education Member William Manlove is not only the most senior member on the school board but also the longest standing, currently serving, elected official in Cecil County, according to Lawson.
Fittingly, Manlove, who represents Chesapeake City on the school board, was alive when the current CCES building was originally built — albeit only a toddler.
Though it has taken longer than he would have liked for the idea of a new CCES to gain traction, Manlove said he was happy to see it start coming to fruition.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’ve expressed a lot of disappointment because it didn’t start sooner,” he said. “I’m probably unique here today because I was 3 years old when the other one was built, and God willing I’ll get to see this one open up. Chesapeake City has earned it, they need it, and thank God it’s starting.”
After Lawson, McCarthy and Sherri Isaac, CCES’s newly appointed principal, dug their ceremonial golden shovels into the ground, Chesapeake City Mayor Rich Taylor closed out the event by extending his town’s support to the school.
“When you move out here to the countryside, you’re not only bringing the name ‘Chesapeake City,’ but you’re also bringing all of our best wishes,” he said. “We truly do wish you 80 years of success as you had at the old location, and our partnership remains. You provide the reading, writing and arithmetic; we’ll provide the water.”
