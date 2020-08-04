The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Monday the postponement of the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester, effectively halting school based sporting activities for the rest of 2020.
According to a release provided by the MPSSAA Monday, the decision, made in consultation with the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, the Maryland Department of Health and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland.
“This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students,” the release states.
School systems will be able to the use MPSSAA waiver regulations for student engagement during the first semester.
The release states that a hybrid two-semester plan focused on student engagement options in the first semester and modified competition seasons for all sports during the second semester is still being discussed.
Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said the district is working with the Cecil County Parks and Recreation Department to provide an opportunity to allow student-athletes to work out, practice and have in-county scrimmages. He noted that more details on the program will be available in a few weeks.
