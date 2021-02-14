NORTH EAST — As a means to prepare criminal justice students for their future careers in law enforcement, the Cecil County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2 has donated $1,000 to the Cecil College Foundation to be used for scholarships.
This donation will provide two $500 scholarships to Cecil College students in the criminal justice program. By funding these scholarships, the Fraternal Order of Police has created recruitment opportunities for qualified Cecil College program graduates to apply to join the county law enforcement department in the protection and service of Cecil County upon graduation.
The Cecil County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2 represents the sworn men and women of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office. The Order takes part in contract negotiations, member services, and support to ensure officers are adequately equipped, the best trained, and the most professional deputies protecting Cecil County.
To apply for this and other Cecil College scholarships, visit cecil.edu/scholarships. If you are interested in supporting a student through a tax-deductible gift, please contact the Cecil College Foundation at foundation@cecil.edu or visit cecil.edu/foundation.
