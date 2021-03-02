On Wednesday, the Cecil School of Technology (CCST) received a $5,000 grant from building materials supplier Martin Marietta in a ceremony at the company’s quarry in North East.
CCST Principal James Mir said the grant will be distributed to the Student Transition and Employability Program (STEP) and the Heavy Industrial Maintenance (HIM) program. The grant will fund new and updated instruction materials and industry-standard equipment for students.
“We are so appreciative of this incredibly generous grant from Martin Marietta,” said Mir. “Their commitment to the community with a focus on education is something that will have a long-lasting and positive impact on this county, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”
The STEP program teaches transition-aged youth career technical skills such as screen printing, embroidery, laser engraving, and heat press in a school-based work environment. The HIM program focuses on the upkeep of commercial buildings.
Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 index, has operated a quarry on Stevenson Road for over sixty years.
“It is our pleasure to present this grant to the Cecil County School of Technology,” said Dave Thomey, Martin Marietta’s Director of Public Affairs in Maryland, who presented the check to Mir with North East Quarry Plant Manager Kevin Cantalupo. “Martin Marietta as an organization is committed to giving back to our local communities. The Cecil County School of Technology and the work that they do there was an obvious choice for us when we considered who would be the recipient.”
