With a little help from the Cecil Whig, Elkton Middle School science teacher Chelsea Jones got a huge surprise Tuesday afternoon when she was told she had been named as Cecil County Public School’s teacher of the year.
Jones had been told that a Whig reporter was coming to interview her for a grant she had recently received and was greeted by several school district officials including Superintendent Dr. Jeff Lawson, who presented Jones with her honors.
“I am shaking right now,” Jones said as she accepted the honor from Lawson, and a $3,000 check in recognition of the award. “I am very excited, I am just so speechless right now.”
Jones, who is a seventh grade science teacher at EMS, has been with the district for six years and said that EMS is her home and she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.
“I feel floored at the moment,” she said. “I have always felt like I give 110 percent, but knowing the quality of the other candidates out there, I felt honored just to be recognized with the group. It is really mind blowing.”
The ruse and surprise announcement is not typically how teachers of the year are announced, CCPS Public Information Officer Kelly Keeton said, but in this most unusual of years it was necessary due to COVID-19 related closures.
“Normally we would have a reception, a kind of meet and greet for the candidates, this year we had to pivot,” Keeton said.
Normally, the selection process involves in-person interviews with the selection committee. This year, however, those interviews were done via personalized videos submitted by candidates and separate virtual interviews.
EMS Principal Megan Frunzi said that Jones had been nominated by the school’s School Improvement Team. Frunzi said she then had to ask Jones if she would accept the nomination.
“We were just happy she said yes,” Frunzi said.
Frunzi said she has known Jones the entire six years she has worked at EMS and described her as enthusiastic and full of energy.
“She is that teacher that is excited to be here everyday,” Frunzi said of Jones. “She is our lead science teacher, meaning other teachers come to her for advice. One of her strongest traits is she is a problem solver and she has strong content knowledge.
“I am known for being enthusiastic,” Jones said, noting she felt her enthusiasm was one of the things that really helped her build a strong relationship with her students.
Jones’ enthusiasm spills over into the EMS cheerleading program, which she founded. EMS is the only middle school in the entire district thanks to the efforts of Jones, who literally built the program from the ground up. She said with grant help from the JJ Watt Foundation she was able to raise funds to provide uniforms and equipment for her team. Jones even admitted to taking up sewing and uses those skills to sew her team’s uniforms.
“I think one of the things that impresses me most is her work with our cheerleaders,” Frunzi said. “The are not the prototypical cheerleader stereotype. We have kids from all walks of life. I am really proud of the work she has done.”
“I am extremely proud to work here,” Jones said. “CCPS is one of the leaders in the state in science instruction. Here we really focus on the students, I really just love being here.”
Jones, who will compete in the Maryland teacher of the year competition later this year said she wanted to use her platform to advocate for more funding for public schools.
“I have worked very hard for funding for our schools, I have applied for and received grants in the past, my biggest cause is funding,” she said.
The state of Maryland has a very competitive teacher of the year process according to Keeton with several state winners going on to win nationally.
Jones was selected from 26 Cecil County nominees out of over 1,300 teachers in the district. EMS Assistant Principal Adam Goodwin, who was also a member of the selection committee, said this year’s selection was very tough. The 26 candidates was the most the committee has ever had to select from.
“We had 26 excellent candidates this year,” he said. “It was a little more challenging to get a feel of the teachers’ personalities on video as opposed to face to face encounters. It was definitely hard to whittle everyone down to one winner.”
Jones, who was still in a state of shock during the interview, said she had no idea how she would spend the $3,000.
“Honestly I didn’t think I’d get this far,” she said. “It still really hasn’t sunk in yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.