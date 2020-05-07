CCPS considers alternate graduation ceremony

CECIL COUNTY — With schools closed for the remainder of the school year, graduation will now take on a whole new meaning for Cecil County seniors as traditional ceremonies will now give way to alternative programs.
Wednesday, Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. In announcing her decision she noted that decisions relating to graduation ceremonies would be up to the individual school districts.
Recently, Cecil County Public Schools organized a graduation task force in order to discuss and consider possible alternative options to hosting graduation ceremonies in the district.
According to CCPS Executive Director for Secondary Education Annie Gellrich, who is heading up the task force for the district, the group includes principals of the district’s high schools, student class advisors, senior counselors, seniors, parents of seniors and some other community members.
Gellrich said the goal of the task force is to work with the community to see what everyone wants. Gellrich said a survey put out at the outset of the task force garnered well over 1,000 responses. Among the responses were a variety of different graduation options that the task force will consider as a possible alternative to a traditional graduation ceremony.
Among the ideas suggested were a virtual graduation which would be produced through the district’s high schools and the Cecil County School of Technology, which could then be placed on the web for viewing purposes. Another idea was the possibility of having a delayed graduation, possibly sometime later in July.
Other ideas included a drive-in graduation, similar to what other communities are considering and a celebration later in the year, such as during homecoming of the next school year.
“There are a lot of options out there,” Gellrich said. “We are going to have to figure out all of the contingencies based upon what the social distancing rules are at the time.”
Gellrich said that whatever the plan is that the task force comes up with it will be used at every school.
“We would do the same thing throughout the county because it is the most equitable,” she said.
Gellrich said no matter the type of graduation selected, the goal is to ensure the best possible graduation ceremony possible under the circumstances for seniors and their families. She added that one of the goals was also to make the ceremony as fun as possible for everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.