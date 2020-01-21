ELKTON — Superintendent Jeff Lawson discussed changes in enrollment, the results of calendar and administrator surveys, and school funding needs as the FY 21 budget season gets underway during a brunch hosted by the Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council (BEPAC) at the Cecil County School of Technology Jan. 15.
The Business Brunch event was the second in a series of gatherings of Cecil County Public Schools officials, business leaders and elected officials to learn about issues facing the school system and to collect feedback from community members. The next Business Brunch is scheduled for March 19.
Student enrollment on the decline
Of the funded student population, CCPS has 93 fewer students in the current school year than last school year, and enrollment has declined by 954 students, or 5.9%, since 2009, according to Lawson.
For the first year, the kindergarten population has dipped below 1,100 students, Lawson said, noting that system-wide CCPS class sizes typically range from 1,100 to 1,200 students.
Meanwhile, CCPS’s staff population has decreased by 6.4% and the school system has disproportionately cut from administration, according to Lawson.
Although CCPS’s overall student population is decreasing, Lawson said the school system is seeing an increase in specific demographics, including students from poverty, students with disabilities, and students for whom English is not their first language, often referred to as English Language Learners or ELLs.
School funding and teacher pay
In FY 2019, CCPS was ranked 16th out of 24 school districts for total school funding and 17th specifically for local funding. The school system received about $1,300 less per student than the state average, and nearly $1,900 less per student locally than the state average for local funding.
Lawson explained that Title I schools, schools with a high number of students from low-income families, are funded federally.
“Schools have a fair amount of flexibility of what they’ll do with that money,” Lawson said, giving the example of a school in need of an additional guidance counselor being able to hire someone to fill that position with Title I funding.
Lawson also compared CCPS teachers’ salaries to those of nearby school districts along the Interstate 95 corridor or otherwise within an approximately 45 minute commute. Compared to salaries in those 10 nearby school districts, CCPS ranks 3rd for entry-level teachers with a bachelor’s degree but 7th for teachers with a master’s degree and the most experience.
“We have to stay competitive,” Lawson said. “The problem is we are moving the needle gradually with our teachers, but so are the other districts.”
School absence policy
At the beginning of the school year, CCPS changed its attendance policy to allow students no more than 17 absences before they are considered chronically absent — a change which Lawson said the school system got “blistered” over by community members.
Yet Lawson said CCPS has seen positive results tied to the change, with schools experiencing increased attendance rates this school year compared to last year.
Cynthia Jones, director of programming at Youth Empowerment Source, asked whether CCPS has seen a trend of more families opting to homeschool their children after the attendance regulation change.
Lawson said the school system has not seen such a trend. He did note that CCPS has seen a pattern over the last few years of parents of students with behavioral challenges pulling their children out of school to be homeschooled — though he added that many of those families sent their children back to CCPS schools soon afterwards.
Transportation issues
One area of need for the next fiscal year that Lawson highlighted is transportation. Under the McKinney-Vento Act, schools must transport homeless children to and from their “school of origin,” the school they attended when they became homeless, even if the student is no longer zoned for that school.
CCPS currently uses taxi cabs to transport students to their school of origin, Lawson said.
Danny DeMarinis, from University Research Partnerships, asked whether the school system has done a trade-off analysis about purchasing vans instead of using taxis.
According to Lawson, CCPS has priced out leasing five vans, but that they would also have to pay for drivers, insurance, and in many cases a paraprofessional to accompany the student. He added that the route for some students can change day to day if their family’s housing situation is in flux.
Part of the problem of transportation, Lawson said, is the geography of Cecil County.
“What hurts us in this instance is that we’re such a spread out county,” he said, noting that it can take nearly an hour to get from the northwestern corner of the county to the southern end.
CCPS officials will continue to discuss the school system's FY 2021 budget during a Board of Education meeting on Jan. 22.
School start date
In addition to budget information, Lawson also presented the results of two surveys during the brunch.
The first survey asked community members about their preference for when to begin next school year: Sept. 1, before Labor Day, or Sept. 8, after Labor Day. Of the approximately 3,900 people who responded, 72% were parents, 33% were CCPS employees, 6% were community members and 4% were students, according to Lawson.
By and large, respondents preferred a pre-Labor Day start date for next school year, Lawson said.
Lawson will make his recommendation to the Board of Education, which has the final say when it comes to ultimately voting on the school calendar. But the superintendent said that no matter what date Labor Day falls on from year to year, he will advocate that CCPS never begin its school year before Sept. 1.
“I think it’s safe for us to say that for as long as I have a significant input to this issue, we won’t start school in the month of August,” he said. “Cecil County will always start school in September. Now, it will depend on when Labor Day is as to what part of September.”
School culture
In addition to the calendar survey, Lawson presented results of an administrator survey, which included questions about school culture.
“We have a responsibility to deal with everybody with dignity and respect,” he said. “When you have 2,100 employees in your system, some people go through life’s challenges … Everybody should feel like Cecil County Public Schools is a good place to work and they’re treated fairly.”
Kelly Keeton, CCPS’s public information officer and the BEPAC coordinator, highlighted several opportunities for businesses and individuals to partner with schools, such as serving as a mentor for STEM capstone projects or partnering with a local school.
Currently, Chesapeake City Elementary School and Cherry Hill Middle School are looking for school business partners, according to Keeton.
Another upcoming opportunity will be CCPS’s Principal for a Day program. The program, which allows community members to see what a day in the life of students and staff at a CCPS school is like, will run March 9-13, 16-18. To register to participate in this year’s Principal for a Day, email Keeton at kkeeton@ccps.org.
CCPS teachers, counselors, and administrators in need of support for an initiative at their school or in their classroom can apply for a BEPAC Classroom Partnership Grant of up to $1,000. The deadline to apply for that grant is Jan. 31. Applicants can find more information at https://www.ccps.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.