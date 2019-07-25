ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools will see seven principal changes next school year, including four existing principals being transferred and three newly appointed.
In a first in many years for the county, one person will oversee two schools as Justin Zimmerman moves from Perryville High School to being the principal of both Bohemia Manor middle and high schools. The change comes after former BMHS principal Wanita Fleury left for a promotion in Florida midway through this last school year.
Replacing Zimmerman at PVHS will be Theodore Boyer, who comes to Cecil County from the Red Clay (Del.) Consolidated School District, where he served as the director of district services.
As Zimmerman takes over BMMS, that school’s former principal, Katherine Derby, will oversee Thomson Estates Elementary School.
Former TEES principal Matt Stephen will become the principal of Cecil Manor Elementary School.
In turn, former CMES principal Tony Petinga will take the helm of Bay View Elementary School after the school’s former principal, Denise Sopa, becomes CCPS’s managing director for business services. Rebecca Miller, former BVES assistant principal, will become the coordinator of behavior/mental health services for CCPS.
Former Chesapeake City Elementary School Principal Alan Loman will become the principal at Rising Sun Elementary School as Cynthia Fitzpatrick, former RSES principal, becomes CCPS’s manager of human resources.
Taking Loman’s place as principal of CCES will be Sherri Isaac, who most recently served as an assistant principal at RSES.
Donald Foskey-Raimer will rise from assistant principal of Gilpin Manor Elementary School to principal of that school as former GMES principal Kecia Nesmith is taking a principal position in Downingtown, Pa.
As Boyer, Foskey-Raimer and Isaac become Cecil County’s newest principals, they each looked forward to the year ahead and the mark they hope to make on CCPS as leaders of their respective schools.
Reinforce positivity
After working for one year as an instructional support teacher at CCES earlier in her career as an educator, Isaac is returning to the school below the C&D canal — this time, as it’s new principal.
Isaac has also worked as a special education and general education teacher at Holly Hall Elementary School, a Title I resource teacher at North East Elementary School, an assistant principal for two years at TEES, and most recently as an assistant principal for six years at RSES.
With previous placements ranging from Rising Sun to North East to Elkton and now back to Chesapeake City, Isaac said she has been able to develop a countywide perspective as an educator.
“I’ve learned how to work with all kinds of people,” she said. “I’ve learned how to try to meet the needs of various students in whatever difficulties they may be having. I’ve learned to get to know the different communities and work with the different communities. I think in all of those experiences I have been able to build upon those and learned how to work with all different parts of Cecil County.”
Positive reinforcement of good behavior and achievements can be just as important as setting consequences for negative behavior, Isaac said.
That’s why she will be continuing an initiative that she said has been in place at CCES for at least the past two years: positive office referrals and phone calls home.
“I think it’s important that we let parents know that we see the good things that their kids are doing every day, and it’s important that the kids know that we see that,” she said. “It helps to build positive relationships. It also helps to reinforce those positive skills that the kids are exhibiting every day.”
Isaac said that it is important to create positive connections among school administrators and students and their families so that when something does go awry, the foundation has already been laid to deal with the problem better.
CCPS will be breaking ground on the new CCES building later this month to replace the current building, which opened in 1939.
“[The current building is] starting to show its age, but it’s still a beautiful building,” Isaac said. “The teachers have made it very welcoming and very friendly.”
But Isaac said it will be nice to have a bigger and more updated space for students and staff to learn and grow in.
Isaac hopes to bring some artifacts from the current school to display in the new building.
“We’re trying to figure out how we can incorporate some Chesapeake City history into that building … I think that will help bridge the gap between leaving the old building that has a lot of history to it and bringing some of that history with us to the new building,” she said.
The new CCES will be built next to the BMMS/HS complex and its interior will be modeled off of the new GMES, while its exterior will feature nautical images and structures reminiscent of that area of the county.
The new building will add more than 20,000 square feet to the school’s current footprint of just over 42,000 square feet.
“It’s a lot of possibilities,” Isaac said. “We’re looking forward to continuing the academic growth and rigor that we have here already, and just continuing on in that positive manner.”
Build connections
Although he is new to the county, Boyer brings with him over two decades of experience working in Delaware schools.
At a new principals breakfast at the Cecil County School of Technology last week, Boyer said he is a “people person” and that the most important thing he looks for as an educator when assembling a team is whether the people he is working with are invested in the children the school serves.
“If you don’t care about kids, I can’t use you,” he said.
While he is new to Cecil County, Boyer said he felt lucky to be coming to PVHS
“It’s and opportunity for me to meet great people … I hit the lottery. I’m feeling good,” he said.
Boyer recalled one day last school year in which he had the opportunity to watch PVHS students get off of their buses and walk through the halls of their school. Then, on June 6, he attended PVHS’s graduation ceremony.
Boyer said both instances were “eye-opening experiences” for him as he prepared to lead that school.
“After those experiences, I got in my car and said ‘Wow,’” he said.
Boyer has spent time driving around Perryville, getting to know the area from main streets to back roads.
As he is getting acquainted with Cecil County and the people who live here, Boyer said it is important to be accessible to people.
“It’s going to take some time to make some trust,” he said. “I’m an outsider coming in.”
But Boyer said he will dedicate his first year at PVHS to building that trust.
“Sometimes in order to meet people, you’ve got to give something,” he said, adding that what he has to give is his time and his willingness to hear from community members.
Community partnerships
Already familiar with GMES as a former assistant principal there this past school year, Foskey-Raimer hopes to build on his established relationships at the school as its new principal.
Previously, Foskey-Raimer also taught at GMES for six years, worked as a Title I Resource Teacher at CMES for three years, and served as an assistant principal at TEES for three years.
With GMES, Elkton middle and high schools, and the Elkton Central Library all located along or near Route 279, and a developing downtown area just off of Route 213, Foskey-Raimer sees GMES as part of a growing Elkton.
{p dir=”ltr”}“A school should be a really fun, welcoming inviting place,” he said. “Kids should want to be here but their families should want to be here as well.”
{p dir=”ltr”}One thing he hopes to bring to GMES is a food pantry where people will be able to donate what they can and take what they need.
Having grown up in a low-income household, Foskey-Raimer said he can relate to some of the circumstances a lot of the county’s students have to contend with.
The middle child of three boys, Foskey-Raimer saw his family’s financial struggles as they received food stamps and lived in Section 8 housing in Newark, Del.
Despite the financial struggles his family faced, Foskey-Raimer said “school was a space of comfort and created this love of learning” for him.
“School was a place I always loved and always wanted to be,” he said. “So experiencing some of that growing up and recognizing not everything comes easy to all families, school really ... encouraged me to see what other options were out there.”
By the time Foskey-Raimer was in high school, his parents were able to buy a townhouse
When he and his siblings were growing up, Foskey-Raimer said his mom’s main goal was for them to finish high school and receive their diploma. Little did she know, her son would go on to continue to be part of schools as a teacher and eventually a principal.
“Wanting to become a teacher was really wanting to give back to community, in addition to the fact that I love school and love learning,” he said.
As principal, Foskey-Raimer said he will prioritize two-way communication. He said that while the school appreciates and encourages support from community partners, GMES hopes to establish a mutually beneficial relationship with students and staff asking themselves “What can we give back?”
Foskey-Raimer also plans to develop a school implementation plan to chart GMES’s path forward, including a focus on staff retention.
“We chose to stay for a reason,” he said. “We became educators for a reason.”
He added that being part of a school also means being a member of the community.
“We want folks to want to come to Gilpin Manor and want to be involved in the good work that’s happening here, because ultimately that’s going to strengthen the connections we have, the relationships we have, which is for the benefit of our students,” he said.
