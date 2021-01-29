Cecil County Public Schools
• Bainbridge Elementary School, Port Deposit
• Bay View Elementary School, North East
• Bohemia Manor High School, Chesapeake City
• Bohemia Manor Middle School, Chesapeake City
• Calvert Elementary School, Rising Sun
• Cecil County School of Technology, Elkton
• Cecil Manor Elementary School, Elkton
• Cecilton Elementary School, Cecilton
• Charlestown Elementary School, Charlestown
• Cherry Hill Middle School, Elkton
• Chesapeake City Elementary School, Chesapeake City
• Conowingo Elementary School, Conowingo
• Elk Neck Elementary School, Elkton
• Elkton High School, Elkton
• Elkton Middle School, Elkton
• Gilpin Manor Elementary School, Elkton
• Holly Hall Elementary School, Elkton
• Kenmore Elementary School, Elkton
• Leeds Elementary School, Elkton
• North East Elementary School, North East
• North East High School, North East
• North East Middle School, North East
• Perryville Elementary School, Perryville
• Perryville High School, Perryville
• Perryville Middle School, Perryville
• Rising Sun Elementary School, Rising Sun
• Rising Sun High School, Rising Sun
• Rising Sun Middle School, Rising Sun
• Thomson Estates Elementary School, Elkton
Private schools
• Good Shepherd Catholic School (pre-K to 8), Perryville
• Immaculate Conception School (pre-K to 8), Elkton
• Maranatha Baptist Church Academy (K-12), Elkton
• Mount Aviat Academy (Preschool to 8), Childs
• Providence Christian Academy (K-12), Elkton
• Shorehaven School (special education), Elkton
• The Tome School (K-12), North East
• Tri-State Christian Academy (Preschool to 12), Elkton
• West Nottingham Academy (9-12), Colora
Higher education
Cecil College
Main campus: 1 Seahawk Drive, North East, 410-287-1000
Elkton Station: 107 Railroad Ave., Elkton, 410-287-1078
