Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) is greeted near home plate by Ryan Mountcastle (6) after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Baltimore.

 Julio Cortez/ASSOCIATED PRESS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Wednesday night.

