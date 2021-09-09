In the 16 September 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig, an anecdote was included about a horse and carriage that got away from its owner. The retelling of the horse’s journey provided many names and places such that I was able to reconstruct the horse’s path on a map from the time period, pictured with this article. From the 16 September 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“On Monday afternoon, when near the Felton House, in Elkton, the horse of Major became frightened, and by a sudden spring got under full headway, and running down the railroad track, turned into the street leading to Mr. Thus. J. Jones’ foundry. At the foundry the animal turned down High street and ran to the corner of North street, down which street it sped with the dearborn to which it was attached, still following uninjured, but at every roil “ discharging freight,” consisting of sundry articles of merchandise purchased in Elkton. At the corner of North and Main streets, the frightened animal turned down the latter, headlong, for the famous “Hollow,” but the curve being “sharp,” it brought up among the railings of Dunbar’s saloon, where the ill-fated dearborn was wrecked, and the frightened beast completely stripped of the harness. At this point the animal was captured. Mr. Major and Oliver Maxwell, who was riding with him, were thrown out at the commencement of the race. The former had his leg broken, and was taken to Ferguson’s hotel, where Dr. Mitchell set the fractured limb. These gentlemen were from Cowantown.”
For those that do not know a Dearborn is a light one seat, one horse drawn wagon designed by General Henry Dearborn, that was very popular between 1820 and 1850.
Cowantown is an unincorporated village in the north east part of the county where the Appleton and Jackson Hall School roads intersect.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. While we are currently open by appointment, please visit www.cecilhistory.org and our Facebook page for news and updates.
