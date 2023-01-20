Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager, Eric DeCosta hold an end of season press conference in Owings Mills, Md. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

 Kevin Richardson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Shortly before the Baltimore Ravens’ coach and general manager met with reporters to wrap up the season, offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s agency announced he was stepping away to pursue other opportunities.

