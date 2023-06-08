Saudis Tour Broker Golf

FILE — Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fourth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Feb. 8, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Looking on from left are caddie Tim Mickelson, Phil Mickelson and Jimmy Dunne III. Dunne was instrumental in getting the PGA Tour to meet with the head of Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

 Eric Risberg

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, sat beside each other during a CNBC interview wearing comfortable smiles of longtime friends.

Sign Up For Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.