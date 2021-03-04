CHESAPEAKE CITY — A woman was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on a highway near Chesapeake City, according to Maryland State Police.
As of press time on Thursday night, MSP officials had not released the name of the victim, nor other information about her. A spokesman at the agency’s North East Barrack told the Cecil Whig that next-of-kin notifications had been made.
The fatal crash occurred on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of the Chesapeake City Bridge.
Police reported that the woman – the sole occupant of the vehicle – was driving a black Subaru Forester in the 3000 block of Augustine Herman Highway shortly before noon, when she inexplicably lost control of the sport utility vehicle. Information regarding the vehicle’s direction of travel before the crash also was unavailable, as of press time.
The SUV veered off the highway, overturned and struck an embankment, police said, adding that the woman was ejected during the crash.
The SUV came to rest a short distance off the northbound shoulder of Augustine Herman Highway. The SUV was in the grass in front of Bohemia Wesleyan Church, with the front of the vehicle pointing south.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a short section of the northbound lane near the accident scene for more than two hours, allowing, in part, for an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team member to conduct an on-scene investigation. A fire police officer directed traffic there, alternating repeatedly as he allowed northbound and southbound motorists to continue to travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.