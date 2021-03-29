ELKTON - Two men are facing conspiracy and accessory-after-the-fact charges for their alleged roles in an armed robbery at a motel in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Toufdy H. Loussouba, 24, of Montgomery Village and Thomas J. Walsh, 23, of Newark, Del.
Loussouba and Walsh told investigators that an unidentified man had committed the armed robbery and that he was accompanied by an accomplice, also unknown to them, according to court records. As of Monday, the reported unidentified man who allegedly committed the robbery at gunpoint and the purported accomplice remained on the loose.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road on Thursday, after receiving a report about an armed robbery there, police said. Investigators later learned that a man with a handgun had robbed three men at that motel, stealing a wallet and three cell phones with a total value of $1,100, police added.
"The suspect demanded that the victims hand over the items or he would shoot them," court records allege.
Responding officers stopped a suspect vehicle as it was fleeing from the scene, according to court records, which indicate that Walsh was the driver and that Loussouba was his front-seat passenger.
Walsh gave officers consent to search the vehicle, which had been rented by him, police reported.
Officers found and confiscated a holster containing a BB pistol replicating a handgun and three stolen cell phones, police said. During a pat-down search of Loussouba, police added, officers found the wallet that had been reported stolen inside his pants pocket. Officers arrested Walsh and Loussouba at the scene, court records show.
During their police interviews, the suspects told investigators that Walsh had driven two unidentified men to the Motel 6 and that, after the armed robbery, only one of them returned to the vehicle, according to court records.
"The actual suspect who did the robbing was driven from the scene in Walsh's vehicle and fled from the vehicle on foot, shortly before it was pulled over. The other suspect reportedly never returned to the vehicle after the robbery. (Loussouba and Walsh) gave different explanations for the stolen items being in the vehicle and failed to provide any useful information on the other suspects," according to a statement of probable cause written by EPD Det. Beamer, lead investigator.
Loussouba and Walsh are each charged with accessory after the fact, obstructing & hindering and two counts of conspiracy to armed robbery, according to court records. Accessory after the fact - the sole felony charge filed against them - is punishable by up to five years in prison.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond and then appearing for his Friday bail review hearing, Walsh is free on a $5,000 bond, court records show. Loussouba remained in the county jail without bond on Monday, three days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Both defendants are scheduled for April 23 preliminary hearings.
