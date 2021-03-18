ELKTON - A gunman remained on the loose late Thursday afternoon after shooting three Delaware teens in the early-morning hours near an Elkton-area neighborhood - where, several moments before the triple shooting, numerous residents had complained to police about unknown people stealing from their parked vehicles, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Ambulance crews transported the gunshot victims - a boy, 15; and two girls, ages 14 and 15 - from two separate locations near Elkton to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they were admitted with what investigators described as "non-life-threatening" wounds, police reported.
The 15-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face, police said. The 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and the 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm, police added.
Investigators found the three gunshot victims at two different times and at two different places near Elkton in two bullet-riddled vehicles - the boy in one of them, the two girls in the other - according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, who further reported that the vehicles had been reported stolen in two New Jersey townships.
The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, when CCSO deputies responded to two adjacent neighborhoods off Fletchwood Road - Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village - after receiving "multiple calls about thefts from vehicles," Holmes said.
While deputies were en route, he added, the agency received complaints about "shots fired" in the area of West Creek Village Drive and Fletchwood Road, which is northeast of Elkton, a short distance from the Delaware state line.
Responding deputies then received a dispatch concerning gunshot victims in the 900 block of Elk Mills Road, which is approximately two miles away from where the gunshots had been heard near West Creek Village Drive and Fletchwood Road, police reported.
After reaching Elk Mills Road, deputies found a stolen vehicle that was occupied by seven people, including the two wounded girls, whom an ambulance crew then transported to that Delaware hospital, according to Holmes.
All of the occupants were juveniles, except for one - Josiah Brown, 18, also of Wilmington, Del. - who was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with theft in Kennett Square, Pa., he said. CCSO investigators charged Brown with fugitive from justice, Holmes added.
Investigators later interviewed all of the occupants regarding the triple shooting, police reported.
Shortly after deputies had responded to Elk Mills Road, they received a report concerning a gunshot victim inside a parked vehicle outside the High's convenience store in Cherry Hill Plaza in the unit block of Beauchamp Road, off Singerly Road (Route 213), according to police.
Deputies found the 15-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm inside a stolen vehicle, which also showed signs of damage from bullets, police reported. An ambulance crew transported that teen to the hospital.
"Deputies learned that other occupants of the vehicle had fled the area prior to their arrival," Holmes commented.
As of late Thursday afternoon, investigators still were trying to identify the at-large gunman. In addition to interviews, CCSO detectives studied footage gleaned from surveillance cameras in the area of where the triple shooting reportedly occurred, according to Holmes.
"The initial investigation revealed that the occupants of both vehicles had traveled to the West Creek Village Drive area together from Wilmington, Del. Information was obtained that an unknown vehicle approached both vehicles and fired several gunshots, striking both vehicles and the victims," Holmes outlined.
Investigators also are exploring the possibility that the triple shooting is connected to the reported thefts from vehicles in Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village.
"We are trying to determine what involvement, if any, the three gunshot victims had in the thefts from the vehicles in Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village," Holmes said, adding that CCSO detectives are doing likewise regarding the four juveniles and Brown - the other occupants of the stolen vehicle in which the two female gunshot victims were found on Elk Mills Road.
(CCSO deputies took "multiple theft and attempted theft complaints from residents in Persimmon Creek and West Creek Village Apartment neighborhoods," police reported.)
Anyone with information that might help in this triple-shooting investigation is asked to call Cecil County Sheriff's Office Det. Tyler Price at 410-392-2124.
Counting this triple shooting on Thursday morning, six people have been shot - one of them fatally - in and around Elkton in a 13-day period.
At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, five days earlier, an unidentified gunman shot a 27-year-old man twice in the chest in a parking lot near VFW Post 8175 in the 200 block of West High Street in Elkton, sending the victim to the hospital with what investigators described as "non-life-threatening" wounds. As of Thursday, no arrest had been made in that case.
On March 5, eight days before that shooting near the VFW, a guest at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) fatally shot Ushaben Patel, 59, in the chest and wounded her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59, in the hip at approximately 9 p.m. inside the office lobby of their motel during a purported dispute over payment for a room.
(The Patel couple had been married for approximately 40 years. After leaving their native India and coming to the United States, they worked private jobs until they had saved enough money to build their motel in 1986. They had owned and operated that motel for the past 35 years.)
Shortly after that double shooting, EPD investigators arrested the suspect, Hakeem M. Evans, 26, of Newark, Del., at a convenience store approximately one mile away from the motel, police said. Detectives were able to develop Evans as the suspect, in part, because a motel surveillance camera videotaped the gunman as he fired three shots into the lobby, striking Ushaben and Dilipbhai, before he fled.
Evans, who remains jailed without bond, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.