ELKTON - A gunman remains on the loose after shooting three people near Elkton early Thursday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The three gunshot victims were transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and doctors are treating them for what investigators described as "non-life-threatening" wounds, Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig.
With the fresh investigation continuing, Holmes declined to provide additional information about the victims.
CCSO deputies responded to Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, after receiving a "shots fired" complaint, police said. Within the same time frame, police added, some deputies responded to the nearby 900 block of Elk Mills Road after someone reported that three gunshot victims were in that area.
Deputies were unable to find gunshot victims after arriving on Elk Mills Road, however, and then they learned that the three wounded people already had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.
CCSO investigators believe the unknown gunman shot the three victims somewhere on Fletchwood Road before the wounded threesome were seen in the 900 block of Elk Mills Road, approximately one mile away from where the shootings had occurred, Holmes reported.
How and why the gunshot victims went from Fletchwood Road to Elk Mills Road are two of several questions CCSO detectives are trying to answer, as they try to identify the gunman and try to determine what led up to the triple-shooting.
