ELKTON — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot a man and a woman near Elkton early Monday morning — bringing the number of people shot in Cecil County within a 10-hour period to four, including two who suffered fatal wounds, according to Maryland State Police.
In the most recent incident, MSP troopers and paramedics with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services rushed to Cox Lane at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report regarding two people who had suffered gunshot wounds in that area, police reported.
Investigators identified one of the victims only as a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and the other as a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left leg, police said.
Ambulance crews drove the two shooting victims to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police added. Information regarding their medical conditions was unavailable, as of early Monday afternoon.
With the investigation still taking place Monday afternoon and notifications pending, MSP officials withheld the names of the two victims and the man who allegedly shot them before he ran into the nearby woods.
MSP officials also did not release information about the events leading up to the double shooting.
In the hours after the shooting, an MSP helicopter crew, K-9 units and troopers searched the area for the suspect, police said.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday, nearly nine hours after the incident, troopers saw the suspect walking out of the woods adjacent to nearby Keithley Lane and arrested him, police added. Charges against the suspect are pending.
MSP crime scene technicians and members of the STATE team also reported to Cox Lane and assisted in the investigation and, or, search, according to police.
Anyone who may have additional information about this double shooting is asked to call the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to case #19-MSP-036863, police reported.
The double shooting on Cox Lane marked the second incident of gun violence in Cecil County in less than nine hours. The two incidents are not related.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a father fatally shot his 7-year-old son inside a residence in the 1100 block of Ridge Road, north of Rising Sun, and then turned the firearm on himself, taking his own life, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 33-year-old father was flown by an MSP helicopter crew to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there, police added.
As of early Monday afternoon, with that investigation ongoing, CCSO officials had not released the names of the boy and his father.
