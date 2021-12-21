WILMINGTON, Del. — A Port Deposit woman who stole more than $250,000 from her employer could face up to 20 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury.
Kimberly Sponaugle, 41, was found guilty of wire fraud during a court proceeding in Wilmington on Dec. 15. She committed the thefts over a six-year period that she worked at All About Woman, an OB/GYN medical practice located on the campus of Christiana Hospital near Newark, Del.
“Ms. Sponaugle treated her company’s funds as her own personal bank account, even using them to pay for elaborate vacations and household bills,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “The FBI is committed to rooting out and bringing to justice company insiders who use their positions to commit this kind of unconscionable financial fraud. Companies should be reminded that the threat of fraudulent activities increasingly comes from employees on the inside.”
According to prosecutors, Sponaugle made over 3,000 personal purchases with her business credit card between 2012 and 2018, misappropriating her employer’s funds to pay for a wide range of items, including her home power bills and multiple domestic and international vacations for herself and her friends.
She hid the fraudulent spending by mischaracterizing her personal purchases in the business’s bookkeeping software, denying others access to her credit card statements and using other means of deception.
Sponaugle was All About Women’s office manager from 2005 through 2010 and then worked as the company’s director from 2010 through March 2018.
“As a business manager, Ms. Sponaugle served in a position of trust,” U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said. “She betrayed that trust, putting personal greed ahead of her job responsibilities and enriching herself by taking her employer’s money.”
A sentencing date for Sponaugle has not yet been set. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalty.
When Sponaugle was indicted in 2019, a spokesperson for her employer emphasized that the crime did not compromise patient privacy.
“Our patients should rest assured that the crimes alleged to have been committed against All About Women did not involve the misappropriation of any patient health or financial data. All About Women has and will continue to carefully monitor all information covered by HIPAA to ensure that patient privacy is protected and remains secured,” the spokesperson said.
