ELKTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a suspect who allegedly pushed an 81-year-old woman inside the Walmart in Elkton, knocking the elderly shopper to the floor, according to the Elkton Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on April 13 in one of the checkout aisles at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1000 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police reported.
A few words were exchanged between the suspect and the alleged victim while they were in that area, police said. Then the suspect allegedly pushed the elderly woman, causing her to fall backward onto the floor, police added.
Information regarding the nature of the verbal exchange between the suspect and the alleged victim was unavailable, as of Tuesday morning. EPD officials also could not be reached for comment on what, if any, medical attention the alleged victim received.
EPD detectives watched surveillance video gleaned from the store’s CCTV, according to an agency spokesman. They captured a photo of the suspect from the footage.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the alleged assault is asked to call the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200.
