NEWARK — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying four people caught on camera using stolen credit cards.
The investigation began Monday when police started investigating a series of vehicle break-ins on Monterry Drive near Newark on Monday, according to Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd, a spokesman for the New Castle County Police Department.
Credit cards stolen from inside one of the cars were used at the Walmart in Elkton, Md.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects should contact Officer Steven Fawzy at Steven.Fawzey@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8171 or by calling the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800. Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. You can also submit a tip via our website at www.nccpd.com.
